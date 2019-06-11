Bangladesh v Sri Lanka: How to watch Cricket World Cup on TV and live stream online

Bangladesh face Sri Lanka in their fourth match of the Cricket World Cup.

Bangladesh powered their way to an excellent opening win over South Africa before defeats to New Zealand and England.

They have produced spirited displays and will be keen to face some of the weaker teams in the tournament in a bid to turn performances into strong results.

Sri Lanka have experienced a disjointed competition so far after being destroyed by New Zealand with just 45 overs required across both innings’ for the Black Caps to secure the win.

They beat Afghanistan but their clash with Pakistan was abandoned due to rain before a ball was bowled.

Fans around the world will be keen to soak up the action, but how can you watch the match in the UK?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bangladesh v Sri Lanka on TV and online.

What time is Bangladesh v Sri Lanka?

Bangladesh v Sri Lanka will begin at 10:30am on Tuesday 11th June 2019.

Where is Bangladesh v Sri Lanka?

The game will take place at Bristol County Ground, Bristol which holds up to 8,000 fans.

How to watch Bangladesh v Sri Lanka on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup and Main Event from 10:00am (UK time).

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

NOW TV are also offering a special deal to soak up the whole summer of cricket with four months of seven Sky Sports channels for 25% off, meaning you can watch the Cricket World Cup, the Ashes and much more – including Formula 1 and the start of the 2019/20 Premier League season for less.

How to watch Cricket World Cup highlights for FREE in the UK

You can watch full highlights of every Cricket World Cup fixture on Channel 4 throughout the tournament.

How to listen to the Cricket World Cup on radio

Fans can tune in to live coverage of the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from 9:30am.

For the full list of radio coverage times throughout the tournament, see the full schedule here.

How to watch Cricket World Cup fixtures in Bangladesh

You can watch the match on GTV and Rabbitholebd.com in Bangladesh.

How to watch Cricket World Cup fixtures in Sri Lanka

You can watch the match on SLRC and Channel Eye in Sri Lanka.

Cricket World Cup fixtures

There are 48 matches in total for cricket fans around the world to soak up from May to July.

Check out our detailed Cricket World Cup fixtures guide for the full list of matches, previews and TV information.

