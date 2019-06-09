Accessibility Links

Switzerland v England: How to watch UEFA Nations League third-place play-off on TV and live stream online

England will take on Switzerland in the Nations League third-place play-off

UEFA Nations League

England will play in the UEFA Nations League third-place play-off after failing to beat the Netherlands in their opening match of the finals.

The Three Lions took the Dutch side to extra time, but two glaring errors from John Stones and Ross Barkley gifted the Netherlands with two goals to settle the tie.

Switzerland were also defeated by 3-1 during their semi-final clash, though it was the magnificence of Cristiano Ronaldo that ended their hopes of silverware.

Xherdan Shaqiri will go head-to-head with several of his Liverpool team-mates in the game.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the UEFA Nations League third-place play-off.

What time is the Nations League third-place play-off?

The Nations League third-place play-off will kick off at 2:00pm on Sunday 9th June 2019.

The final will kick off later on the same day.

Check out our full Nations League schedule for more information.

How to watch the Nations League third-place play-off on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. 

