Portugal v Netherlands: How to watch UEFA Nations League final on TV and live stream online

Portugal have a chance to win a second piece of silverware in just three years when they face the Netherlands in the Nations League final.

Cristiano Ronaldo was stretchered off injured during the Euro 2016 final before his team secured the trophy, but he will be front and centre of proceedings this Sunday.

The Juventus star scored a hat-trick to beat Switzerland 3-1 in the semi-finals and will hope for a similar display against rising superstar Mattijs de Ligt in the heart of the Dutch defence.

What time is the Nations League final?

The Nations League final will kick off at 7:45pm on Sunday 9th June 2019.

The third-place play-off will kick off earlier on the same day.

How to watch the Nations League final on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

