Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar: How to watch Euro 2020 qualifiers on TV and live stream online

Republic of Ireland host Gibraltar in their second Euro 2020 qualifying clash of the week.

Mick McCarthy’s men took on Denmark last Friday as they continue their bid to qualify for their third consecutive European Championship finals place.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar on TV and online.

What time is Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar?

Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar will kick off at 7:45pm on Monday 10th June 2019.

How to watch Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

It’s more a case of ‘how many will Ireland score?’ rather than ‘will they win?’

Gibraltar produced a pair of gutsy performances to hold Ireland and Estonia to only winning 1-0 on the Rock, but they remain rank outsiders and Ireland will hope to capitalise.

Prediction: Republic of Ireland 3-0 Gibraltar

