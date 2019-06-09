Liverpool will head into the 2019/20 season gunning for revenge against Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

The Reds recorded the third-highest points total in Premier League history during 2018/19 but fell one point short as City lifted the trophy.

Liverpool will take plenty of confidence into the new campaign with a fresh set of kits set to grace Anfield by the time the season rolls around.

Liverpool home kit 2019/20

The new home shirt will see the return of yellow detailing and no collar incorporated into the design.

New Balance have entered the fifth year of their partnership with the Reds who continued to be sponsored by Standard Chartered.

The usually all-red socks will be white from the toe to above the ankle to complete the fresh look.

Liverpool away kit 2019/20

The Reds have been given a fresh white look for their away kit, paired with navy shorts and white/navy socks.

The design is inspired by the iconic street signs around Anfield and will also feature a legendary manager Bob Paisley’s signature inside the collar.

Liverpool third kit 2019/20

Third kit coming soon

How to buy the Liverpool kit 2019/20

You can buy the new Liverpool kit from numerous online and high street retailers in addition to the official Liverpool club shop and website.

Check out the latest prices for the Liverpool 2019/20 home kit on Amazon.

