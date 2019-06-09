England v Scotland: How to watch Women’s World Cup FREE on TV and live stream online

England and Scotland kick off their Women’s World Cup campaigns against each other in Nice.

The Lionesses head into the tournament among the top four favourites and will hope to fire a signal of intent at the Allianz Riviera.

England won the SheBelieves Cup earlier in the year but struggled to dominate in their warm-up matches for the World Cup.

Phil Neville’s side lost 1-0 to Canada and New Zealand either side of victories over Spain and Denmark.

On the other hand, Scotland head into the tournament as outsiders but have enjoyed an excellent streak of results.

Shelley Kerr’s side have won four of their last five games including a triumph over Brazil in April.

They were only narrowly defeated by two World Cup frontrunners USA and Canada in recent months, with both games finishing 1-0, proving Scotland should not be underestimated.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Scotland on TV and online.

What time is England v Scotland?

England v Scotland will kick off at 5:00pm on Sunday 9th June 2019.

How to watch England v Scotland on TV and live stream

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC1 from 4:30pm.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

England are ranked No 3 in the world, and their recent wobbles were during the experimental warm-up phase for Neville.

Once the tournament rolls around, England will raise their game to match the occasion, as they have done in the past.

However, Scotland will refuse to roll over for the Lionesses.

Prediction: England 2-1 Scotland

