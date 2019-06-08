Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar: How to watch Euro 2020 qualifiers on TV and live stream online

Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar: How to watch Euro 2020 qualifiers on TV and live stream online

Republic of Ireland face Gibraltar in a Euro 2020 qualifier on Monday

Republic of Ireland Mick McCarthy

Republic of Ireland host Gibraltar in their second Euro 2020 qualifying clash of the week.

Advertisement

Mick McCarthy’s men took on Denmark last Friday as they continue their bid to qualify for their third consecutive European Championship finals place.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar on TV and online.

What time is Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar?

Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar will kick off at 7:45pm on Monday 10th June 2019.

How to watch Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. 

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

It’s more a case of ‘how many will Ireland score?’ rather than ‘will they win?’

Gibraltar produced a pair of gutsy performances to hold Ireland and Estonia to only winning 1-0 on the Rock, but they remain rank outsiders and Ireland will hope to capitalise.

Prediction: Republic of Ireland 3-0 Gibraltar

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

Tags

All about Live Euro 2020 Qualifiers

Republic of Ireland Mick McCarthy
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Women's World Cup 2019 trophy

Kick off! Your FIFA Women’s World Cup viewing guide

Cricket Lords

Howzat! Everything you need to know about the 2019 Cricket World Cup

A picture taken on December 16, 2016 shows the EURO 2020 UEFA European Championship trophy during the launch of the Amsterdam's logo for the EURO 2020 UEFA European Championship football tournament in Amsterdam. The EURO 2020 UEFA European Championship will be held in thirteen cities in thirteen different European countries during the summer of 2020, with the semi-finals and final staged at Wembley stadium in London on July 2020. / AFP / ANP / Koen van Weel / Netherlands OUT (Photo credit should read KOEN VAN WEEL/AFP/Getty Images)

How to watch and live stream Euro 2020: Dates, stadiums and how to get tickets

2018 F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been voted third in the greatest Sports Personality winner of all time poll (Getty)

Formula 1 2019 race calendar and TV coverage guide