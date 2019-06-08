PDC World Cup of Darts 2019: How to watch World Cup of Darts – TV channel, live stream, prize money, teams

The PDC World Cup of Darts is approaching with the Netherlands aiming to secure victory for a third consecutive year.

Michael van Gerwen inspired the Dutch to victory alongside veteran star Raymond van Barneveld in 2018, but now he has found a fresh partner going into the 2019 edition of the competition.

Each of the 32 nations involved will be represented by two players with a blend of singles and doubles matches used throughout the rounds to whittle down the numbers en route to the final.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the 2019 PDC World Cup of Darts.

When is the 2019 PDC World Cup of Darts?

Matches will take place from Thursday 6th June 2019 and run until Sunday 9th June 2019.

Where is the 2019 PDC World Cup of Darts?

The 2019 PDC World Cup of Darts will take place at the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany.

Up to 16,000 fans can soak up the atmosphere each day throughout the tournament.

Who will play in the 2019 PDC World Cup of Darts?

Each national ‘team’ is made up of of two players. Eight countries have been seeded, 24 are unseeded.

Seeded

England – Rob Cross and Michael Smith Scotland – Gary Anderson and Peter Wright Wales – Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton Netherlands – Michael van Gerwen and Jermaine Wattimena Australia – Simon Whitlock and Kyle Anderson Northern Ireland – Daryl Gurney and Brendan Dolan Belgium – Kim Huybrechts and Dimitri Van den Bergh Austria – Mensur Suljovic and Zoran Lerchbacher

Unseeded

Brazil – Diogo Portela and Artur Valle

Canada – Dawson Murschell and Jim Long

China – Xiaochen Zong and Qingyu Zhan

Czech Republic – Karel Sedláček and Pavel Jirkal

Denmark – Per Laursen and Niels Heinsøe

Finland – Marko Kantele and Kim Viljanen

Germany – Max Hopp and Martin Schindler

Gibraltar – Dyson Parody and Antony Lopez

Greece – John Michael and Veniamin Symeonidis

Hong Kong – Royden Lam and Kai Fan Leung

Hungary – Pál Székely and János Végső

Ireland – Steve Lennon and William O’Connor

Italy – Andrea Micheletti and Stefano Tomassetti

Japan – Seigo Asada and Haruki Muramatsu

Lithuania – Darius Labanauskas and Mindaugas Barauskas

New Zealand – Cody Harris and Haupai Puha

Philippines – Lourence Ilagan and Noel Malicdem

Poland – Krzysztof Ratajski and Tytus Kanik

Russia – Boris Koltsov and Aleksei Kadochnikov

Singapore – Paul Lim and Harith Lim

South Africa – Devon Petersen and Vernon Bouwers

Spain – Cristo Reyes and Toni Alcinas

Sweden – Dennis Nilsson and Magnus Caris

United States – Darin Young and Chuck Puleo

How to watch and live stream the 2019 PDC World Cup of Darts

You can watch the championship live on Sky Sports Action.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the darts drama via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

2019 PDC World Cup of Darts TV schedule

Thursday: Sky Sports Action from 6:00pm

Friday: Sky Sports Action from 6:00pm

Saturday: Sky Sports Action from 12:00pm and 6:00pm

Sunday: Sky Sports Action from 12:00pm and 6:00pm

2019 PDC World Cup of Darts prize money

Winners: £70,000

Runners-up: £40,000

Semi-finalists: £24,000

Quarter-finalists: £16,000

Last 16 (second round): £8,000

Last 32 (first round): £4,000

Who won the 2018 PDC World Cup of Darts?

Michael van Gerwen and Raymond van Barneveld triumphed in last year’s tournament, retaining the crown for the Dutch in successive years.

They beat Scottish pair Peter Wright and Gary Anderson 3-1 in the final to claim the crown for the Netherlands.

