French Open 2019 live stream: Watch Roland-Garros FREE on TV and online

The French Open 2019 is underway with the biggest names in tennis battling Rafael Nadal for his crown.

The reigning champion is renowned for his dominance on clay courts and holds the record for most French Open titles in history.

Nadal is gunning to become champion at Roland-Garros for the 12th time, but will face stiff competition as Roger Federer has returned to Paris in fine form while Novak Djokovic continues to impress.

British star Johanna Konta is aiming to be the first British woman to reach a grand slam final when she faces unseeded Marketa Vondrousova in the semi-finals on Friday.

Fans can soak up widespread coverage of the competition over the coming days with easily-accessible options available in the UK.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the French Open 2019.

When is the French Open 2019 on?

The French Open 2019 starts on Sunday 26th May 2019 and runs until Sunday 9th June.

Play begins around 10:00am (UK time) each day during the early rounds.

How to watch the French Open 2019 on TV and online

The French Open is available on free-to-air TV via ITV4 throughout the tournament.

Extensive coverage can also be accessed via Amazon Prime and Eurosport.

Amazon Prime subscribers can add the Eurosport channels for £6.99 per month. Amazon Prime is £7.99 per month but both services can be accessed with 30-day free trials.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £9.99 per month or £39.99 a year, again with a seven-day free trial at the beginning of your subscription.

Alternatively, if you want a bit more versatility, you might consider subscribing to the TVPlayer PLUS Lite package for just £6.99, which gives you access to the Eurosport 1 and 2 channels along with several others.

Check back for regular schedule updates for each day below.

French Open 2019 TV schedule

Friday 7th June – Day 13

11:30am – 7:00pm (Eurosport 1)

11:30am – 8:00pm (ITV4)

Highlights

7:00pm – 9:00pm (Eurosport 1)

Saturday 8th June – Day 14

WOMEN’S FINAL / MEN’S DOUBLES FINAL

1:30pm – 6:00pm (Eurosport 1)

1:30pm – 7:00pm (ITV4)

Highlights

6:00pm – 9:00pm (Eurosport 1)

Sunday 9th June – Day 15

MEN’S FINAL / WOMEN’S DOUBLES FINAL

1:30pm – 5:30pm (Eurosport 1)

1:30pm – 7:00pm (ITV4)

Highlights

7:00pm – 10:30pm (Eurosport 1)

