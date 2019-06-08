Estonia v Northern Ireland: How to watch Euro 2020 qualifiers on TV and live stream online

Northern Ireland have made a terrific start to their Euro 2020 campaign in a tricky qualifying group.

Advertisement

Michael O’Neill has guided his side to victories over Estonia and Belarus so far in the campaign.

They face the same pair of teams during this upcoming batch of international fixtures.

Northern Ireland ideally need to record another pair of victories with their remaining four games coming against big guns Germany and Netherlands.

Estonia only narrowly beat Gibraltar 1-0 in their last game and have failed to score in five of their last seven competitive matches.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Estonia v Northern Ireland on TV and online.

What time is Estonia v Northern Ireland?

Estonia v Northern Ireland will kick off at 5:00pm on Saturday 8th June 2019.

How to watch Estonia v Northern Ireland on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 4:15pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

The importance of Northern Ireland winning all four of their opening games will not be lost on O’Neill.

An incredible 2017 gave way to a lacklustre 2018 for the national team, but 2019 has started brightly.

Estonia are ripe for the taking, and Northern Ireland should secure the points to turn up the heat on Germany and the Netherlands.

Prediction: Estonia 0-1 Northern Ireland

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.