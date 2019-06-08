Cricket World Cup 2019 fixtures: How to watch on TV, live stream, dates, times, free highlights, tickets, teams

The wait is almost over as the 12th ICC Cricket World Cup approaches.

The finest cricket stars on the planet will head to the UK this month to battle for supremacy with England, Australia and India expected to be the top contenders for the trophy.

The action will be spread around the UK with 48 matches to enjoy between now and the final in mid-July.

Fans around the world will be desperate to soak up every minute of the action whether they’re basking in the iconic grounds or sitting at home tracking every ball.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Cricket World Cup 2019 including how to watch every match.

When is the Cricket World Cup 2019?

The Cricket World Cup will begin on Thursday 30th May run until the final on Sunday 14th July.

The majority of matches will start from either 10:30am or 1:30pm (UK time) daily.

Check our full fixture list below including start times and broadcast details.

How to watch Cricket World Cup fixtures in the UK

You can watch games live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup throughout the tournament.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream matches via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

NOW TV are also offering a special deal to soak up the whole summer of cricket with four months of seven Sky Sports channels for 25% off, meaning you can watch the Cricket World Cup, the Ashes and much more – including Formula 1 and the start of the 2019/20 Premier League season for less.

How to watch Cricket World Cup highlights for FREE in the UK

You can watch full highlights of every Cricket World Cup fixture on Channel 4 throughout the tournament.

How to listen to the Cricket World Cup on radio

Fans can tune in to live coverage of every match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

Broadcasts begin at 10:15am on most days, though coverage of the opening match of the competition will commence at 9:30am.

For the full list of BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra timings, see the full schedule here.

Cricket World Cup 2019 fixtures

Match 12: England v Bangladesh

Saturday 8th June, 10:30am – Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff

Match 13: Afghanistan v New Zealand

Saturday 8th June, 1:30pm – County Ground Taunton, Taunton

Match 14: India v Australia

Sunday 9th June, 10:30am – The Oval, London

Match 15: South Africa v West Indies

Monday 10th June, 10:30am – Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

Match 16: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka

Tuesday 11th June, 10:30am – Bristol County Ground, Bristol

Match 17: Australia v Pakistan

Wednesday 12th June, 10:30am – County Ground Taunton, Taunton

Match 18: India v New Zealand

Thursday 13th June, 10:30am – Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Match 19: England v West Indies

Friday 14th June, 10:30am – Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

Match 20: Sri Lanka v Australia

Saturday 15th June, 10:30am – The Oval, London

Match 21: South Africa v Afghanistan

Saturday 15th June, 1:30pm – Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff

Match 22: India v Pakistan

Sunday 16th June, 10:30am – Old Trafford, Manchester

Match 23: West Indies v Bangladesh

Monday 17th June, 10:30am – County Ground Taunton, Taunton

Match 24: England v Afghanistan

Tuesday 18th June, 10:30am – Old Trafford, Manchester

Match 25: New Zealand v South Africa

Wednesday 19th June, 10:30am – Edgbaston, Birmingham

Match 26: Australia v Bangladesh

Thursday 20th June, 10:30am – Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Match 27: England v Sri Lanka

Friday 21st June, 10:30am – Headingley, Leeds

Match 28: India v Afghanistan

Saturday 22nd June, 10:30am – Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

Match 29: West Indies v New Zealand

Saturday 22nd June, 1:30pm – Old Trafford, Manchester

Match 30: Pakistan v South Africa

Sunday 23rd June, 10:30am – Lord’s London

Match 31: Bangladesh v Afghanistan

Monday 24th June, 10:30am – Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

Match 32: England v Australia

Tuesday 25th June, 10:30am – Lord’s London

Match 33: New Zealand v Pakistan

Wednesday 26th June, 10:30am – Edgbaston, Birmingham

Match 34: West Indies v India

Thursday 27th June, 10:30am – Old Trafford, Manchester

Match 35: Sri Lanka v South Africa

Friday 28th June, 10:30am – The Riverside Durham, Chester-le-Street

Match 36: Pakistan v Afghanistan

Saturday 29th June, 10:30am – Headingley, Leeds

Match 37: New Zealand v Australia

Saturday 29th June, 1:30pm – Lord’s London

Match 38: England v India

Sunday 30th June, 10:30am – Edgbaston, Birmingham

Match 39: Sri Lanka v West Indies

Monday 1st July, 10:30am – The Riverside Durham, Chester-le-Street

Match 40: Bangladesh v India

Tuesday 2nd July, 10:30am – Edgbaston, Birmingham

Match 41: England v New Zealand

Wednesday 3rd July, 10:30am – The Riverside Durham, Chester-le-Street

Match 42: Afghanistan v West Indies

Thursday 4th July, 10:30am – Headingley, Leeds

Match 43: Pakistan v Bangladesh

Friday 5th July, 10:30am – Lord’s, London

Match 44: Sri Lanka v India

Saturday 6th July, 10:30am – Headingley, Leeds

Match 45: Australia v South Africa

Saturday 6th July, 1:30pm – Old Trafford, Manchester

Semi Final 1: 1st place v 4th place

Tuesday 9th July, 10:30am – Old Trafford, Manchester

Semi Final 2: 2nd place v 3rd place

Thursday 11th July, 10:30am – Edgbaston, Birmingham

Final: TBC v TBC

Sunday 14th July, 10:30am – Lords, London

Cricket World Cup results

Match 1: England v South Africa

Thursday 30th May, 10:30am – The Oval, London

England won by 104 runs

Match 2: West Indies v Pakistan

Friday 31st May, 10:30am – Trent Bridge, Nottingham

West Indies won by 7 wickets

Match 3: New Zealand v Sri Lanka

Saturday 1st June, 10:30am – Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff

New Zealand won by 10 wickets

Match 4: Afghanistan v Australia

Saturday 1st June, 1:30pm – Bristol County Ground, Bristol

Australia won by 7 wickets

Match 5: South Africa v Bangladesh

Sunday 2nd June, 10:30am – The Oval, London

Bangladesh won by 21 runs

Match 6: England v Pakistan

Monday 3rd June, 10:30am – Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Pakistan won by 14 runs

Match 7: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka

Tuesday 4th June, 10:30am – Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff

Sri Lanka won by 34 runs

Match 8: South Africa v India

Wednesday 5th June, 10:30am – Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

India won by 6 wickets

Match 9: Bangladesh v New Zealand

Wednesday 5th June, 1:30pm – The Oval, London

New Zealand won by 2 wickets

Match 10: Australia v West Indies

Thursday 6th June, 10:30am – Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Australia won by 15 runs

Match 11: Pakistan v Sri Lanka

Friday 7th June, 10:30am – Bristol County Ground, Bristol

Match abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain

How to watch the Cricket World Cup 2019 around the world

Australia: Fox Sports and 9GEM

India: Star Sports 1 and Hotstar.com

Bangladesh: GTV and Rabbitholebd.com

New Zealand: Sky Sport and SkyGo

Pakistan: PTV Sports, Ten Sports and SonyLiv

Sri Lanka: SLRC and Channel Eye

Afghanistan: Radio Television Afghanistan

West Indies: ESPN Caribbean and ESPN Play Caribbean

South Africa: SuperSport

For the full list of international broadcasters, check out the official ICC website.

Which teams are in the Cricket World Cup 2019?

There are ten teams playing in the Cricket World Cup this year:

England

Australia

Bangladesh

India

New Zealand

Pakistan

South Africa

Sri Lanka

Afghanistan

West Indies

Cricket World Cup 2019 venues

Headingley – Leeds

Trent Bridge – Nottingham

The Oval – London

Lord’s – London

Edgbaston – Birmingham

The Riverside – Durham

Bristol County Ground – Bristol

County Ground – Taunton

Hampshire Bowl – Southampton

Old Trafford – Manchester

Cardiff Wales Stadium – Cardiff

How to buy Cricket World Cup tickets

Cricket World Cup tickets remain on sale for selected matches throughout the tournament.

For the full list of availability, check out the tournament’s official ticketing website for up-to-date information.

Who won the first Cricket World Cup?

The first Cricket World Cup was held in the UK in 1975.

West Indies won the tournament after beating Australia in the final by 17 runs at Lord’s.

The Windies went on to defend their title four years later when they beat hosts England.

Who won the last Cricket World Cup?

The last Cricket World Cup was hosted by Australia and New Zealand in 2015.

Australia were crowned champions for the fifth time after defeating co-hosts New Zealand by seven wickets in the final.

When is the next Cricket World Cup?

Once the tournament in England and Wales draws to a close, there will be a four-year break until the next tournament.

The 2023 Cricket World Cup will be held in India from 9th February to 26th March 2023.

