Belgium v Scotland: How to watch Euro 2020 qualifiers on TV and live stream online

Scotland face the mountainous task of toppling Belgium in Brussels in their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

New boss Steve Clarke will be determined to produce an assured performance against their fearsome hosts, but will understand the scale of the task ahead.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Belgium v Scotland on TV and online.

What time is Belgium v Scotland?

Belgium v Scotland will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 11th June 2019.

How to watch Belgium v Scotland on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7:00pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Scotland are a work in progress under Clarke, and patience will be required for them to steady the ship.

Belgium remain a fearsome opponent for any team in world football, and will hope to record a straight-forward victory on home turf.

Prediction: Belgium 2-0 Scotland

