Belarus v Northern Ireland: How to watch Euro 2020 qualifiers on TV and live stream online

Northern Ireland know they need a victory over Belarus to put them in contention for a Euro 2020 place given their upcoming fixtures.

Michael O’Neill will know his squad must impress against Belarus given that their remaining four fixtures are against Germany and Netherlands – both home and away.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Belarus v Northern Ireland on TV and online.

What time is Belarus v Northern Ireland?

Belarus v Northern Ireland will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 11th June 2019.

How to watch Belarus v Northern Ireland on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7:00pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Northern Ireland know the importance of the showdown and will treat this like their cup final.

The hosts are ranked No 81 in the world but O’Neill will guard his side against complacency and get the job done in Barysaw.

Prediction: Belarus 0-2 Northern Ireland

