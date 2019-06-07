WWE Super ShowDown 2019: Watch Super ShowDown for FREE – TV channel, live stream, UK start time

WWE returns to Saudi Arabia with the second edition of Super ShowDown set to get underway in June.

The inaugural event took place in Melbourne last October but has been shifted through the calendar to early summer.

The Undertaker will face Goldberg in one of the biggest events of the night.

WWE Championship and Universal titles are up for grabs as Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins take on Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin respectively.

And if a 50-man battle royal isn’t enough to whet your appetite for the show, showdowns between Triple H and Randy Orton, Roman Reigns and Shane McMahon and three-on-one handicap clash all make the line-up of matches.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch WWE Super ShowDown on TV and online.

Where is WWE Super ShowDown held?

WWE Super ShowDown will be held at the King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The arena has a seating capacity of more than 62,000 and will be buzzing on the big night.

What time does WWE Super ShowDown start?

Super ShowDown starts at 7:00pm UK time on Friday 7th June.

How can I watch WWE Super ShowDown in the UK?

WWE Super ShowDown will be available to stream live on WWE Network.

New customers can sign up for a one-month free trial which can be cancelled at any time.

Previous customers can subscribe to WWE Network for just £9.99 a month.

Fans can also purchase Super ShowDown on Sky Sports Box Office for a one-off £14.95 fee with the broadcast starting at 7:00pm (UK time).

WWE Super ShowDown card

Triple H v Randy Orton

50-Man Battle Royal

Goldberg v The Undertaker

Braun Strowman v Bobby Lashley

Finn Balor v Andrade – Intercontinental Championship

Roman Reigns v Shane McMahon

Kofi Kingston v Dolph Ziggler – WWE Championship

Seth Rollins v Baron Corbin – Universal Championship

Lars Sullivan v The Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado) – Three-On-One Handicap

Who won Super ShowDown 2018?

The main event saw The Undertaker and Triple H face each other, accompanied by Kane and Shawn Michaels respectively.

Undertaker had Michaels on the back foot but a last-ditch intervention by Triple H swung the pendulum in their favour.

Triple H finished off Undertaker with a pedigree and the four men put on a show of mutual respect to end the showdown… before Undertaker and Kane put Michaels through the announcer’s table.

