Tottenham transfer news: Latest rumours, signings and done deals

Tottenham transfer news, done deals, and rumours ahead of the 2019/20 season

Tottenham are set to complete several incoming deals this summer after two barren transfer windows.

Mauricio Pochettino will have money to spend this summer after a long transfer drought in north London.

The Argentine boss has secured a fourth consecutive top-four place for Spurs as they also prepare for their first ever Champions League final.

Now, with one of the most impressive club stadiums in modern football and a squad bristling with talent, fans will be hoping 2019/20 is the year Spurs cement their place among the elite of English football by adding strength and depth to their squad.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the latest transfer news, rumours and confirmed deals for Tottenham below.

Tottenham transfer news and rumours

IN

Ryan Sessegnon continues to be linked with a move to Tottenham with the latest reports suggesting a deal is “close” on the Fulham star and England Under 21 international. (Source: The Sun)

Jack Grealish has enjoyed a terrific season with Aston Villa and is thought to be among Pochettino’s top targets once again this summer following interest last year. (Source: Daily Mail)

Donny van de Beek is one of many Ajax stars who could potentially depart this summer with Spurs keen to eye up possible replacements for Christian Eriksen should the pivotal Danish playmaker leave the club. (Source: Daily Mail)

Eric Bailly is out-of-favour at Manchester United but could resurrect his Premier League career with Spurs if Toby Alderweireld goes the other way. (Source: Daily Star)

Andre Gomes impressed with Everton during his 2018/19 loan spell from Barcelona but reports earlier in the month suggested he may have struck a deal with Spurs. (Source: Sport)

OUT

Toby Alderweireld is in the final stages of his contract in North London and could leave the club this summer in a swap for Man Utd ace Eric Bailly. (Source: Daily Star)

Kieran Trippier has attracted interest from Napoli and Atletico Madrid. (Source: The Mirror)

Christian Eriksen only has a year left on his contract at Spurs, and being one of the most reliable players in N17, he is never far from speculation linking him with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Tottenham transfer done deals

IN

OUT

