Scotland v Cyprus: How to watch Euro 2020 qualifiers on TV and live stream online

Scotland take on Cyprus during Steve Clarke’s first game in charge of the national team.

The former Kilmarnock boss will be desperate to hit the ground running given Scotland’s mixed start to their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

Scotland were humiliated in their first game of 2019, losing 3-0 to Kazakhstan, before beating San Marino 2-0.

They will be boosted by the presence of Liverpool Champions League hero Andy Robertson.

The left-back will link up with the squad following his exploits in Madrid.

Cyprus have also recorded and win and a draw – a 5-0 hammering of San Marino before being toppled by Belgium.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v Cyprus on TV and online.

What time is Scotland v Cyprus?

Scotland v Cyprus will kick off at 7:45pm on Saturday 8th June 2019.

How to watch Scotland v Cyprus on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7:00pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

The Scotland camp will be in high spirits following the arrival of Clarke and the homecoming of Robertson.

They will need to massively up their game following their first couple of Euro 2020 displays, but Cyprus are ranked No 89 in the world and will be there for the taking.

Prediction: Scotland 2-1 Cyprus

