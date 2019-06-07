Premier League kits 2019/20: Every confirmed home, away, third shirt unveiled – pictures
Premier League kits 2019/20 are steadily being unveiled – check out RadioTimes.com for a full round-up
Premier League shirts are slowly being unveiled ahead of the 2019/20 season.
Every team will reveal a fresh home and away shirt while others will also opt for a third change of kit.
Shirt launches take place throughout the summer, and we’ll keep you updated with all of the latest pictures as they are released.
Arsenal kit 2019/20
Coming soon…
Aston Villa kit 2019/20
Coming soon…
Bournemouth kit 2019/20
Brand: Umbro
First pictures of the new Bournemouth 2019/20 kits here
Brighton kit 2019/20
Brand: Nike
First pictures of the new Brighton 2019/20 kits here
Burnley kit 2019/20
Coming soon…
Chelsea kit 2019/20
Brand: Nike
First pictures of the new Chelsea 2019/20 kits here
Crystal Palace kit 2019/20
Brand: Puma
First pictures of the new Crystal Palace 2019/20 kits here
Everton kit 2019/20
Coming soon…
Leicester kit 2019/20
Brand: Adidas
First pictures of the new Leicester 2019/20 kits here
Liverpool kit 2019/20
Brand: New Balance
First pictures of the new Liverpool 2019/20 kits here
Manchester City kit 2019/20
Coming soon…
Manchester United kit 2019/20
Brand: Adidas
First pictures of the new Man Utd 2019/20 kits here
Newcastle kit 2019/20
Coming soon…
Norwich kit 2019/20
Coming soon…
Sheffield United kit 2019/20
Coming soon…
Southampton kit 2019/20
Brand: Under Armour
First pictures of the new Southampton 2019/20 kits here
Tottenham kit 2019/20
Coming soon…
Watford kit 2019/20
Coming soon…
West Ham kit 2019/20
Brand: Umbro
First pictures of the new West Ham 2019/20 kits here
Wolves kit 2019/20
Coming soon…