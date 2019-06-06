UEFA Super Cup 2019: How to watch Liverpool v Chelsea LIVE on TV and online – when is the game?

Two Premier League teams will contest the UEFA Super Cup this year after double English success in European competitions this year.

Advertisement

Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-0 in the Champions League final after Chelsea cruised to a 4-1 win over Arsenal in the Europa League final.

The Red and Blues will now go head-to-head in Istanbul for another piece of silverware.

The last English team to win the Super Cup was Liverpool in 2005 following their famous Champions League win, also in Istanbul.

Chelsea and Manchester United have each lost two Super Cup showdowns in the years since.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the UEFA Super Cup 2019 including where it will be held, how to watch and when the game takes place.

When is the UEFA Super Cup 2019?

The final will take place on Wednesday 14th August 2019 at 8:00pm UK time.

Where is the UEFA Super Cup 2019?

The big game will be hosted at Vodafone Park in Istanbul, Turkey.

It boasts a 41,000 capacity and has been the home of Super Lig giants Besiktas since 2016.

How to watch the UEFA Super Cup 2019

The game will be shown live on BT Sport.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.