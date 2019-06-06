Pakistan v Sri Lanka: How to watch Cricket World Cup on TV and live stream online

Pakistan face Sri Lanka in both teams’ third match of the Cricket World Cup.

Fans around the world will be keen to soak up the action, but how can you watch the match in the UK?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Pakistan v Sri Lanka on TV and online.

What time is Pakistan v Sri Lanka?

Pakistan v Sri Lanka will begin at 10:30am on Friday 7th June 2019.

Where is Pakistan v Sri Lanka?

The game will take place at Bristol County Ground, Bristol which holds up to 8,000 fans.

How to watch Pakistan v Sri Lanka on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup and Main Event from 10:00am (UK time).

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

How to watch Cricket World Cup highlights for FREE in the UK

You can watch full highlights of every Cricket World Cup fixture on Channel 4 throughout the tournament.

How to listen to the Cricket World Cup on radio

Fans can tune in to live coverage of the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from 10:15am.

For the full list of radio coverage times throughout the tournament, see the full schedule here.

How to watch Cricket World Cup fixtures in Pakistan

You can watch the match on PTV Sports, Ten Sports and SonyLiv in Pakistan.

How to watch Cricket World Cup fixtures in Sri Lanka

You can watch the match on SLRC and Channel Eye in Sri Lanka.

Cricket World Cup fixtures

There are 48 matches in total for cricket fans around the world to soak up from May to July.

Check out our detailed Cricket World Cup fixtures guide for the full list of matches, previews and TV information.

