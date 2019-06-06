MotoGP 2019 race calendar and TV coverage guide
MotoGP 2019 is underway and RadioTimes.com brings you the full race calendar, TV schedule and details on how to watch every moment
The MotoGP 2019 season is underway with the finest riders around the world battling for the title.
Defending champion Marc Marquez has returned in 2019 after winning five of the last six MotoGP championships.
The iconic Valentino Rossi is back once again for his 19th year in the top tier of racing and will continue to draw crowds to events throughout the season.
- Sport on TV in 2019 calendar: Watch the biggest sporting events of the year LIVE
- Formula 1 calendar: How to watch every race in 2019 on TV and online
Fans can soak up every minute of action from free practice to qualifying to race day itself with live coverage and highlights to run throughout the season.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full MotoGP race calendar plus how to watch the latest race and the full 2019 season live.
How to watch MotoGP live on TV and online in the UK
Every MotoGP race will be shown live on BT Sport.
There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £6.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £35.99 per month.
If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.
How to watch MotoGP highlights in the UK
Quest TV have struck a deal to air highlights throughout the season on the Monday after races at 10:00pm.
You can watch Quest for free on a range of platforms including Sky (Channel: 144), Freeview (Channel: 37 SD/114 HD) and Virgin Media (Channel: 172 SD/217 HD).
QuestOD can be accessed via a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and devices for free.
MotoGP 2019 TV coverage guide: Grand Prix of Catalunya
Live from Barcelona, Spain (All times are UK time)
Friday 14th June
Opening Day: 7:45am – on BT Sport 2
Saturday 15th June
Free Practice 3: 8:00am – on BT Sport 2
Qualifying: 11:00am – on BT Sport 2
Sunday 16th June
Warm Ups: 7:30am – on BT Sport 2
Race Day build-up: 9:15am – on BT Sport 2
MotoGP Race: 1:00pm – on BT Sport 2
Monday 17th June
Highlights: 10:00pm – on Quest TV
MotoGP 2019 race calendar
16th June – Catalunya, Spain (1:00pm)
Watch live on BT Sport
30th June – Assen, Netherlands (1:00pm)
Watch live on BT Sport
7th July – Sachsenring, Germany (1:00pm)
Watch live on BT Sport
4th August – Brno, Czech Republic (1:00pm)
Watch live on BT Sport
11th August – Spielberg, Austria (1:00pm)
Watch live on BT Sport
25th August – Silverstone, Great Britain (2:30pm)
Watch live on BT Sport
15th September – Rimini, Italy (1:00pm)
Watch live on BT Sport
22nd September – Aragon, Spain (1:00pm)
Watch live on BT Sport
6th October – Buriram, Thailand (8:00am)
Watch live on BT Sport
20th October – Motegi, Japan (6:00am)
Watch live on BT Sport
27th October – Phillip Island, Australia (4:00am)
Watch live on BT Sport
3rd November – Sepang, Malaysia (7:00am)
Watch live on BT Sport
17th November – Valencia, Spain (TBC)
Watch live on BT Sport
MotoGP 2019 results
10th March – Losail, Qatar
Winner: Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati)
31st March – Termas de Rio Honda, Argentina
Winner: Marc Marquez (Honda)
14th April – Austin, USA
Winner: Alex Rins (Suzuki)
5th May – Jerez, Spain
Winner: Marc Marquez (Honda)
19th May – Le Mans, France
Winner: Marc Marquez (Honda)
2nd June – Mugello, Italy
Winner: Danilo Petrucci (Ducati)
Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.