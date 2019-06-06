Johanna Konta v Marketa Vondrousova: How to watch French Open semi-finals FREE on TV and live stream online

Johanna Konta is aiming to become the first British woman to reach the French Open semi-finals since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977.

Advertisement

The 28-year-old demolished No 7 seed Sloane Stephens in the French Open quarter-finals to set up a semi-final clash with unseeded Marketa Vondrousova.

Konta is seeded No 26 in the competition but swept aside the American star in just 70 minutes.

She had previously beaten No 23 seed Donna Vekic 6-2 6-4 to book her place in the last eight.

Konta has only dropped one set in five matches and will fancy her chances against Vondrousova.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Johanna Konta in the French Open 2019.

When is Johanna Konta v Marketa Vondrousova?

Konta’s semi-final clash will take place on Friday 7th June at approximately 10:00am (UK time).

It was set to take place on Thursday, but a rain wash-out on Wednesday rendered the courts unplayable and has set the schedule back.

How to watch Johanna Konta v Marketa Vondrousova

The match will be available on free-to-air TV via ITV4 with coverage being aired all day.

Extensive broadcasting can also be accessed via Amazon Prime and Eurosport.

Amazon Prime subscribers can add the Eurosport channels for £6.99 per month. Amazon Prime is £7.99 per month but both services can be accessed with 30-day free trials.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £9.99 per month or £39.99 a year, again with a seven-day free trial at the beginning of your subscription.

Alternatively, if you want a bit more versatility, you might consider subscribing to the TVPlayer PLUS Lite package for just £6.99, which gives you access to the Eurosport 1 and 2 channels along with several others.

Johanna Konta French Open 2019 results

Semi-finals

(26) Konta v Vondrousova

Quarter-finals

(26) Konta 6-1 6-4 Stephens (7)

Round of 16

(26) Konta 6-2 6-4 Vekic (23)

Round of 32

(26) Konta 6-2 6-1 Kuzmova

Round of 64

(26) Konta 6-3 1-6 6-3 Davis

Round of 128

(26) Konta 6-4 6-4 Lottner

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.