Denmark v Republic of Ireland: How to watch Euro 2020 qualifiers on TV and live stream online

Republic of Ireland will hope to inject some life into their football at the start of their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

They have won both of their opening games 1-0 against Gibraltar and Georgia, but will need to step up their game versus higher standard opposition.

Ireland have kept five clean sheets in their last six games, with just three goals scored overall during those 540 minutes of action.

New boss Mick McCarthy will hope his side can produce a more confident display against Denmark when the sides meet again.

They played twice during their Nations League campaign with both matches ending goalless.

Ireland will then host Gibraltar after the weekend is over.

What time is Denmark v Republic of Ireland?

Denmark v Republic of Ireland will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 7th June 2019.

How to watch Denmark v Republic of Ireland on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Ireland are not playing for the neutrals. Their style has been bleak but effective in recent matches.

On paper, Denmark should claim a victory, but they’re not enjoying a good run of form and could only muster a draw with minnows Kosovo in March.

Prediction: Denmark 1-0 Republic of Ireland

