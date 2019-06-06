Croatia v Wales: How to watch Euro 2020 qualifiers on TV and live stream online

Wales will hope to build momentum in their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign but face a stern test against Croatia.

Ryan Giggs’ men beat Slovakia 1-0 in their only game of the campaign so far.

Manchester United transfer target Daniel James lashed home the winner for Wales on his first start for the national team – just his second cap overall.

Swansea ace James missed the Welsh training camp following the sudden death of his father, but the flying winger has bravely chosen to accept the call to be included in the squad for the upcoming matches.

World Cup finalists Croatia have been less-than-convincing at the start of their Euro 2020 campaign.

They came from behind to narrowly beat Azerbaijan at home before being defeated by Hungary in Budapest.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Croatia v Wales on TV and online.

What time is Croatia v Wales?

Croatia v Wales will kick off at 2:00pm on Saturday 8th June 2019.

How to watch Croatia v Wales on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 1:30pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Fans can also watch the game from 1:30pm on Welsh-language channel S4C which is available on Freesat, Sky and Virgin Media in the UK and also on Freeview in Wales.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

It will be an emotional occasion for James and his Welsh team-mates.

They will fight for every ball at Stadion Gradski, determined to leave with at least a share of the spoils.

Croatia have struggled against Jordan, Azerbaijan and Hungary in recent months and may not be the runaway winners many expect.

Prediction: Croatia 1-1 Wales

