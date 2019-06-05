When is Soccer Aid 2019 on TV? Which celebrities are playing? Everything you need to know about ITV’s charity football match
England will battle it out against an international team as celebrities and former football stars take to the pitch for a good cause – but who will come out victorious?
Soccer Aid 2019 is fast-approaching with another line-up of celebrities and former football stars taking to the pitch to raise money for Unicef.
John Terry, Robbie Williams and Mo Farah are among the big names to join forces for England while the World XI will be crammed with international superstars.
There’s plenty to know about the game which will be broadcast live to the nation.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Soccer Aid 2019 including TV information, celebrities in action, former players, the stadium and much more.
When is Soccer Aid 2019?
Soccer Aid 2019 will kick off at 7:30pm on Sunday 16th June 2019.
How can I watch Soccer Aid on TV?
Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV1.
You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
Where is Soccer Aid being held?
The match is moving to Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge in London this year.
It is usually played at Old Trafford in Manchester but the 41,600-capacity London ground will be used instead this year.
How to buy Soccer Aid tickets
Tickets for the charity match are available now on the Soccer Aid website or you can order them on the phone by calling 020 7386 2019.
They will are priced at £10 for under-16s and adults from £20.
Soccer Aid teams, celebrities and former players
England squad
- Robbie Williams – Soccer Aid co-founder
- John Terry – Former Chelsea captain
- Mo Farah – Olympian
- Jamie Redknapp – Former footballer
- Mark Wright – TOWIE star
- David Seaman – Former Arsenal and England goalkeeper
- Ben Shephard – TV presenter
- Michael Owen – Former Liverpool and England striker
- Joe Wicks – Fitness coach
- Jamie Carragher – Former Liverpool and England defender
- Jeremy Lynch – Freestyle footballer
- Glen Johnson – Former Chelsea and England defender
- Joe Cole – Former Chelsea and England midfielder
- Marvin Humes – JLS star turned TV presenter
- Rachel Yankey – Former England and Arsenal winger
- Katie Chapman – Former England and Chelsea midfielder
- Danny Jones – McFly singer
World XI squad
- Didier Drogba – Chelsea legend
- Usain Bolt – Former sprinter
- Kem Cetinay – Love Island star
- Robbie Keane – Former Tottenham and Republic of Ireland striker
- Michael Essien – Former Chelsea and Ghana midfielder
- Niall Horan – One Direction singer
- Ricardo Carvalho – Former Chelsea and Portugal defender
- Martin Compston – Line of Duty actor
- Danny O’Carroll – Mrs Brown’s Boys actor
- Jack Savoretti – Singer
- Eric Cantona – Former Man Utd and France striker
- Robert Pires – Former Arsenal and France midfielder
- DJ Locksmith – Rudimental star
- Billy Wingrove – Freestyle footballer
- Nicky Byrne – Westlife singer
- Roman Kemp – Capital FM presenter
- Rosana Dos Santos Augusto – Former Brazil footballer
- Francielle ‘Franzinha’ Manelo – Former Brazil footballer
- Roberto Carlos – Former Real Madrid and Brazil defender
Who are the Soccer Aid managers?
Sam Allardyce (who was briefly England manager) will be co-managing the English team alongside Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid, the first female manager of Soccer Aid for Unicef.
They will be going head-to-head against I’m A Celebrity winner and former pro Harry Redknapp who will be co-managing the World XI with Reid’s fellow presenter Piers Morgan.
Where do the Soccer Aid proceeds go?
The money raised will go towards Unicef’s work protecting children in danger around the world, aiming to “help every child grow up happy, healthy and safe to play”.
Who won Soccer Aid in 2018?
Inbetweeners star Blake Harrison scored the winning goal for England in a tense penalty shoot-out last year.
The home nation has a slightly better record in Soccer Aid than in most major international football tournaments, having won five out of the six matches so far.
