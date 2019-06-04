Sport on TV 2019 calendar: How to watch the Nations League, Women’s World Cup, French Open and more
Find out which channel every major sporting event is on TV this year, including full details from BBC, ITV, Sky Sports, BT Sport, Eurosport and more
Find out when and where every major sporting event in 2019 is on TV with RadioTimes.com’s full guide to the year in sport.
From the 2019 Rugby World Cup to the 2019/20 Premier League season, Wimbledon tennis, Ashes cricket, plus athletics, cycling and more, we’ve listed all the major sporting events taking place this year.
The Cricket World Cup is in full swing, then England host Australia in the Ashes this summer, while Gareth Southgate and his Three Lions will be gunning for glory in the inaugural UEFA Nations League finals.
RadioTimes.com will regularly update and add events to our guide to the best sport on BBC, ITV, Sky Sports, BT Sport, Eurosport and more, meaning you’ll never miss a moment.
Sport on TV in 2019 calendar
June
Until 9th Jun: French Open tennis – ITV, Eurosport (and via Amazon Prime)
Until 14th Jul: Cricket World Cup – Sky Sports and NOW TV
5-9th: UEFA Nations League finals – Sky Sports and NOW TV
7th Jun – 7th Jul: FIFA Women’s World Cup — BBC
7-11th: Euro 2020 qualifiers – ITV, Sky Sports and NOW TV
9th: F1 – Canadian Grand Prix — Sky Sports and NOW TV
13-16th: US Open golf – Sky Sports and NOW TV
14th Jun – 7th Jul: Copa America 2019 – Premier Sports
15th Jun – 13th Jul: Africa Cup of Nations – Eurosport
22nd: Formula E – Bern, Switzerland – BT Sport
23rd: F1 – French Grand Prix — Sky Sports and NOW TV
29th Jun – 21st Jul: Tour de France – ITV and Eurosport
30th: F1 – Austrian Grand Prix — Sky Sports and NOW TV
July
1st-14th: Wimbledon 2019 — BBC
12th-21st: Netball World Cup — Sky Sports and NOW TV
22nd-23rd: Formula E – New York, USA – BT Sport
14th: F1 – British Grand Prix – Channel 4, Sky Sports and NOW TV
18th-21st: Open Championship golf – Sky Sports and NOW TV
20th-21st: Athletics Anniversary Games – BBC
24-27th: International Test cricket: England v Ireland – Sky Sports and NOW TV
28th: F1 – German Grand Prix — Sky Sports and NOW TV
August
1st-5th: Ashes: England v Australia 1st Test – Sky Sports and NOW TV
9-11th: Premier League 2019/20 season begins
14th: UEFA Super Cup – BT Sport
14th: Ashes: England v Australia 2nd Test – Sky Sports and NOW TV
22nd-26th: Ashes: England v Australia 3rd Test – Sky Sports and NOW TV
24th: Rugby League Challenge Cup final – BBC
26th Aug – 8th Sep: US Open tennis – Amazon Prime
September
1st: F1 – Belgian Grand Prix — Sky Sports and NOW TV
4-8th: Ashes: England v Australia 4th Test – Sky Sports and NOW TV
5th: NFL season begins – Sky Sports and NOW TV
5-10th: Euro 2020 qualifiers – ITV, Sky Sports and NOW TV
8th: F1 – Italian Grand Prix — Sky Sports and NOW TV
8th: Great North Run – BBC
12-16th: Ashes: England v Australia 5th Test – Sky Sports and NOW TV
19th-22nd: Golf PGA Championship – Sky Sports and NOW TV
20th Sep – 2nd Nov: Rugby World Cup 2019 – ITV
22nd: F1 – Singapore Grand Prix — Sky Sports and NOW TV
22nd-29th: Cycling Road World Championships – Eurosport
27th Sep – 6th Oct: Athletics World Championships – BBC
29th: F1 – Russian Grand Prix — Sky Sports and NOW TV
October
10-15th: Euro 2020 qualifiers – ITV, Sky Sports and NOW TV
12th: Super League Grand Final – Sky Sports and NOW TV
13th: F1 – Japanese Grand Prix — Sky Sports and NOW TV
27th: F1 – Mexican Grand Prix — Sky Sports and NOW TV
November
2nd: Rugby World Cup 2019 final – ITV
3rd: F1 – United States Grand Prix — Sky Sports and NOW TV
11-17th: ATP Tennis finals – Sky Sports and NOW TV
14-19th: Euro 2020 qualifiers – ITV, Sky Sports and NOW TV
17th: F1 – Brazilian Grand Prix — Sky Sports and NOW TV
18-24th: Davis Cup tennis – BBC
28th Nov – 8th Dec: UK Snooker Championship – BBC and Eurosport
December
1st: F1 season ends: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Sky Sports and NOW TV
