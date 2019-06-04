South Africa v India: How to watch Cricket World Cup on TV and live stream online

India are the last team to begin their Cricket World Cup campaign and face South Africa who already have two defeats to their name.

South Africa were toppled by hosts England on the first day, before losing by 21 runs to Bangladesh on Sunday.

India will hope to compound their misery by getting their own campaign off to a hot start in Southampton.

Fans around the world will be keen to soak up the action, but how can you watch the match in the UK?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch South Africa v India on TV and online.

What time is South Africa v India?

South Africa v India will begin at 10:30am on Wednesday 5th June 2019.

Where is South Africa v India?

The game will take place at Hampshire Bowl, Southampton which holds up to 16,500 fans.

How to watch South Africa v India on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup and Main Event from 10:00am (UK time) then Sky Sports Cricket Red Button and Main Event from 1:00pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

NOW TV are also offering a special deal to soak up the whole summer of cricket with four months of seven Sky Sports channels for 25% off, meaning you can watch the Cricket World Cup, the Ashes and much more – including Formula 1 and the start of the 2019/20 Premier League season for less.

How to watch Cricket World Cup highlights for FREE in the UK

You can watch full highlights of every Cricket World Cup fixture on Channel 4 throughout the tournament.

How to listen to the Cricket World Cup on radio

Fans can tune in to live coverage of the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from 10:15am.

For the full list of radio coverage times throughout the tournament, see the full schedule here.

How to watch Cricket World Cup fixtures in South Africa

You can watch the match on SuperSport in South Africa.

How to watch Cricket World Cup fixtures in India

You can watch the match on Star Sports 1 and Hotstar.com in India.

