Johanna Konta: How to watch French Open semi-finals FREE on TV and live stream online

Johanna Konta has become the first British woman to reach the French Open semi-finals since Jo Durie in 1983.

Advertisement

The 28-year-old demolished No 7 seed Sloane Stephens – last year’s beaten finalist – in the quarter-finals.

Konta is seeded No 26 in the competition but swept aside the American star in just 70 minutes.

She had previously beaten No 23 seed Donna Vekic 6-2 6-4 to book her place in the last eight.

Konta has only dropped one set in four matches and will now wait to find out who she will face in the semi-finals.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Johanna Konta in the French Open 2019.

When is Johanna Konta’s French Open semi-final?

Konta’s semi-final clash will take place on Thursday 6th June at an unconfirmed time.

Who will Johanna Konta play in the French Open semi-finals?

Konta will face either No 31 seed Petra Martic or unseeded Marketa Vondrousova in the semi-finals.

The pair face each other today (Tuesday 4th June) at approximately 3:10pm.

How to watch Johanna Konta in the French Open semi-finals

The match will be available on free-to-air TV via ITV4 with coverage being aired all day.

Extensive broadcasting can also be accessed via Amazon Prime and Eurosport.

Amazon Prime subscribers can add the Eurosport channels for £6.99 per month. Amazon Prime is £7.99 per month but both services can be accessed with 30-day free trials.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £9.99 per month or £39.99 a year, again with a seven-day free trial at the beginning of your subscription.

Alternatively, if you want a bit more versatility, you might consider subscribing to the TVPlayer PLUS Lite package for just £6.99, which gives you access to the Eurosport 1 and 2 channels along with several others.

Johanna Konta French Open 2019 results

Semi-finals

(26) Konta v Vondrousova/Martic (31)

Quarter-finals

(26) Konta 6-1 6-4 Stephens (7)

Round of 16

(26) Konta 6-2 6-4 Vekic (23)

Round of 32

(26) Konta 6-2 6-1 Kuzmova

Round of 64

(26) Konta 6-3 1-6 6-3 Davis

Round of 128

(26) Konta 6-4 6-4 Lottner

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.