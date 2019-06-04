Johanna Konta v Sloane Stephens: How to watch French Open quarter-finals FREE on TV and live stream online

Johanna Konta is close to becoming the first British woman to reach the French Open semi-finals since Jo Durie in 1983.

Advertisement

The 28-year-old faces Sloane Stephens – last year’s beaten finalist – in the quarter-finals.

Konta is seeded No 26 in the competition, and although her opponent is ranked No 7, she has proven her credentials in the early rounds of the tournament.

She comprehensively beat No 23 seed Donna Vekic 6-2 6-4 to book her place in the last eight.

Konta has only dropped one set in four matches and will hope to prove her mettle against Stephens when the pair meet.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Johanna Konta v Sloane Stephens.

What time is Johanna Konta v Sloane Stephens?

Konta v Stephens starts today (Tuesday 4th June) at 1:00pm UK time.

How to watch Johanna Konta v Sloane Stephens

The match is available on free-to-air TV via ITV4, with coverage being aired all day today.

Extensive broadcasting can also be accessed via Amazon Prime and Eurosport.

Amazon Prime subscribers can add the Eurosport channels for £6.99 per month. Amazon Prime is £7.99 per month but both services can be accessed with 30-day free trials.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £9.99 per month or £39.99 a year, again with a seven-day free trial at the beginning of your subscription.

Alternatively, if you want a bit more versatility, you might consider subscribing to the TVPlayer PLUS Lite package for just £6.99, which gives you access to the Eurosport 1 and 2 channels along with several others.

Johanna Konta French Open 2019 results

Quarter-final

(26) Konta v Stephens (7)

Round of 16

(26) Konta 6-2 6-4 Vekic (23)

Round of 32

(26) Konta 6-2 6-1 Kuzmova

Round of 64

(26) Konta 6-3 1-6 6-3 Davis

Round of 128

(26) Konta 6-4 6-4 Lottner

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.