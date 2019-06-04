French Open 2019: Watch Roland-Garros FREE on TV and live stream

The French Open 2019 is underway with the biggest names in tennis battling Rafael Nadal for his crown.

The reigning champion is renowned for his dominance on clay courts and holds the record for most French Open titles in history.

Nadal is gunning to become champion at Roland-Garros for the 12th time, but will face stiff competition as Roger Federer returns to Paris.

The veteran superstar is starring at the French Open for the first time since 2015.

Novak Djokovic is also in the mix, though Nadal remains the firm favourite to triumph.

Fans can soak up widespread coverage of the competition over the coming days with easily-accessible options available in the UK.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the French Open 2019.

When is the French Open 2019 on?

The French Open 2019 starts on Sunday 26th May 2019 and runs until Sunday 9th June.

Play begins around 10:00am (UK time) each day during the early rounds.

How to watch the French Open 2019 on TV and online

The French Open is available on free-to-air TV via ITV4 throughout the tournament.

Extensive coverage can also be accessed via Amazon Prime and Eurosport.

Amazon Prime subscribers can add the Eurosport channels for £6.99 per month. Amazon Prime is £7.99 per month but both services can be accessed with 30-day free trials.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £9.99 per month or £39.99 a year, again with a seven-day free trial at the beginning of your subscription.

Alternatively, if you want a bit more versatility, you might consider subscribing to the TVPlayer PLUS Lite package for just £6.99, which gives you access to the Eurosport 1 and 2 channels along with several others.

Check back for regular schedule updates for each day below.

French Open 2019 TV schedule

Monday 3rd June – Day 9

Live

9:30am – 8:15pm (Eurosport 1)

10:00am – 8:30pm (ITV4)

9:55am – 8:00pm (Eurosport 2)

Highlights

8:15pm – 10:15pm (Eurosport 1)

Tuesday 4th June – Day 10

Quarter-finals live

12:30pm – 7:00pm (Eurosport 1)

TBC – (ITV4)

12:55pm – 6:00pm (Eurosport 2)

Highlights

7:00pm – 9:00pm (Eurosport 1)

Wednesday 5th June – Day 11

Quarter-finals live

12:30pm – 7:00pm (Eurosport 1)

TBC – (ITV4)

12:55pm – 6:00pm (Eurosport 2)

Highlights

7:00pm – 9:00pm (Eurosport 1)

Thursday 6th June – Day 12

Mixed doubles final live

11:00am – 12:30pm (Eurosport 2)

TBC – (ITV4)

Women’s semi-finals live

1:30pm – 6:00pm (Eurosport 1)

Men’s doubles semi-finals live

2:00pm – 6:00pm (Eurosport 2)

Highlights

6:00pm – 8:00pm (Eurosport 1)

Friday 7th June – Day 13

Men’s semi-finals live

11:30am – 7:00pm (Eurosport 1)

TBC – (ITV4)

Highlights

7:00pm – 9:00pm (Eurosport 1)

Saturday 8th June – Day 14

WOMEN’S FINAL LIVE / MEN’S DOUBLES FINAL LIVE

1:30pm – 6:00pm (Eurosport 1)

TBC – (ITV4)

Women’s final highlights

6:00pm – 7:30pm (Eurosport 1)

Men’s doubles final highlights

8:00pm – 9:00pm (Eurosport 1)

Sunday 9th June – Day 15

MEN’S FINAL LIVE / WOMEN’S DOUBLES FINAL

1:30pm – 5:30pm (Eurosport 1)

TBC – (ITV4)

Men’s final highlights

7:00pm – 9:00pm (Eurosport 1)

Women’s doubles final highlights

9:30pm – 10:30pm (Eurosport 1)

