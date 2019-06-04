Cricket World Cup 2019 fixtures: How to watch on TV, live stream, dates, times, free highlights, tickets, teams
Cricket World Cup excitement is building and RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the major event
The wait is almost over as the 12th ICC Cricket World Cup approaches.
The finest cricket stars on the planet will head to the UK this month to battle for supremacy with England, Australia and India expected to be the top contenders for the trophy.
The action will be spread around the UK with 48 matches to enjoy between now and the final in mid-July.
Fans around the world will be desperate to soak up every minute of the action whether they’re basking in the iconic grounds or sitting at home tracking every ball.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Cricket World Cup 2019 including how to watch every match.
When is the Cricket World Cup 2019?
The Cricket World Cup will begin on Thursday 30th May run until the final on Sunday 14th July.
The majority of matches will start from either 10:30am or 1:30pm (UK time) daily.
Check our full fixture list below including start times and broadcast details.
How to watch Cricket World Cup fixtures in the UK
You can watch games live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup throughout the tournament.
Sky Sports subscribers can also stream matches via the SkyGo app.
If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
NOW TV are also offering a special deal to soak up the whole summer of cricket with four months of seven Sky Sports channels for 25% off, meaning you can watch the Cricket World Cup, the Ashes and much more – including Formula 1 and the start of the 2019/20 Premier League season for less.
How to watch Cricket World Cup highlights for FREE in the UK
You can watch full highlights of every Cricket World Cup fixture on Channel 4 throughout the tournament.
How to listen to the Cricket World Cup on radio
Fans can tune in to live coverage of every match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.
Broadcasts begin at 10:15am on most days, though coverage of the opening match of the competition will commence at 9:30am.
For the full list of BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra timings, see the full schedule here.
Cricket World Cup 2019 fixtures
Match 1: England v South Africa
Thursday 30th May, 10:30am – The Oval, London
England won by 104 runs
Match 2: West Indies v Pakistan
Friday 31st May, 10:30am – Trent Bridge, Nottingham
West Indies won by 7 wickets
Match 3: New Zealand v Sri Lanka
Saturday 1st June, 10:30am – Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
Match 4: Afghanistan v Australia
Saturday 1st June, 1:30pm – Bristol County Ground, Bristol
Australia won by 7 wickets
Match 5: South Africa v Bangladesh
Sunday 2nd June, 10:30am – The Oval, London
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
Match 6: England v Pakistan
Monday 3rd June, 10:30am – Trent Bridge, Nottingham
England v Pakistan match preview and how to watch
Match 7: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka
Tuesday 4th June, 10:30am – Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff
Afghanistan v Sri Lanka match preview and how to watch
Match 8: South Africa v India
Wednesday 5th June, 10:30am – Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
South Africa v India match preview and how to watch
Match 9: Bangladesh v New Zealand
Wednesday 5th June, 1:30pm – The Oval, London
Bangladesh v New Zealand match preview and how to watch
Match 10: Australia v West Indies
Thursday 6th June, 10:30am – Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Australia v West Indies match preview and how to watch
Match 11: Pakistan v Sri Lanka
Friday 7th June, 10:30am – Bristol County Ground, Bristol
Pakistan v Sri Lanka match preview and how to watch
Match 12: England v Bangladesh
Saturday 8th June, 10:30am – Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff
England v Bangladesh match preview and how to watch
Match 13: Afghanistan v New Zealand
Saturday 8th June, 1:30pm – County Ground Taunton, Taunton
Afghanistan v New Zealand match preview and how to watch
Match 14: India v Australia
Sunday 9th June, 10:30am – The Oval, London
India v Australia match preview and how to watch
Match 15: South Africa v West Indies
Monday 10th June, 10:30am – Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
South Africa v West Indies match preview and how to watch
Match 16: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka
Tuesday 11th June, 10:30am – Bristol County Ground, Bristol
Match 17: Australia v Pakistan
Wednesday 12th June, 10:30am – County Ground Taunton, Taunton
Match 18: India v New Zealand
Thursday 13th June, 10:30am – Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Match 19: England v West Indies
Friday 14th June, 10:30am – Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
Match 20: Sri Lanka v Australia
Saturday 15th June, 10:30am – The Oval, London
Match 21: South Africa v Afghanistan
Saturday 15th June, 1:30pm – Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff
Match 22: India v Pakistan
Sunday 16th June, 10:30am – Old Trafford, Manchester
Match 23: West Indies v Bangladesh
Monday 17th June, 10:30am – County Ground Taunton, Taunton
Match 24: England v Afghanistan
Tuesday 18th June, 10:30am – Old Trafford, Manchester
Match 25: New Zealand v South Africa
Wednesday 19th June, 10:30am – Edgbaston, Birmingham
Match 26: Australia v Bangladesh
Thursday 20th June, 10:30am – Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Match 27: England v Sri Lanka
Friday 21st June, 10:30am – Headingley, Leeds
Match 28: India v Afghanistan
Saturday 22nd June, 10:30am – Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
Match 29: West Indies v New Zealand
Saturday 22nd June, 1:30pm – Old Trafford, Manchester
Match 30: Pakistan v South Africa
Sunday 23rd June, 10:30am – Lord’s London
Match 31: Bangladesh v Afghanistan
Monday 24th June, 10:30am – Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
Match 32: England v Australia
Tuesday 25th June, 10:30am – Lord’s London
Match 33: New Zealand v Pakistan
Wednesday 26th June, 10:30am – Edgbaston, Birmingham
Match 34: West Indies v India
Thursday 27th June, 10:30am – Old Trafford, Manchester
Match 35: Sri Lanka v South Africa
Friday 28th June, 10:30am – The Riverside Durham, Chester-le-Street
Match 36: Pakistan v Afghanistan
Saturday 29th June, 10:30am – Headingley, Leeds
Match 37: New Zealand v Australia
Saturday 29th June, 1:30pm – Lord’s London
Match 38: England v India
Sunday 30th June, 10:30am – Edgbaston, Birmingham
Match 39: Sri Lanka v West Indies
Monday 1st July, 10:30am – The Riverside Durham, Chester-le-Street
Match 40: Bangladesh v India
Tuesday 2nd July, 10:30am – Edgbaston, Birmingham
Match 41: England v New Zealand
Wednesday 3rd July, 10:30am – The Riverside Durham, Chester-le-Street
Match 42: Afghanistan v West Indies
Thursday 4th July, 10:30am – Headingley, Leeds
Match 43: Pakistan v Bangladesh
Friday 5th July, 10:30am – Lord’s, London
Match 44: Sri Lanka v India
Saturday 6th July, 10:30am – Headingley, Leeds
Match 45: Australia v South Africa
Saturday 6th July, 1:30pm – Old Trafford, Manchester
Semi Final 1: 1st place v 4th place
Tuesday 9th July, 10:30am – Old Trafford, Manchester
Semi Final 2: 2nd place v 3rd place
Thursday 11th July, 10:30am – Edgbaston, Birmingham
Final: TBC v TBC
Sunday 14th July, 10:30am – Lords, London
How to watch the Cricket World Cup 2019 around the world
Australia: Fox Sports and 9GEM
India: Star Sports 1 and Hotstar.com
Bangladesh: GTV and Rabbitholebd.com
New Zealand: Sky Sport and SkyGo
Pakistan: PTV Sports, Ten Sports and SonyLiv
Sri Lanka: SLRC and Channel Eye
Afghanistan: Radio Television Afghanistan
West Indies: ESPN Caribbean and ESPN Play Caribbean
South Africa: SuperSport
For the full list of international broadcasters, check out the official ICC website.
Which teams are in the Cricket World Cup 2019?
There are ten teams playing in the Cricket World Cup this year:
- England
- Australia
- Bangladesh
- India
- New Zealand
- Pakistan
- South Africa
- Sri Lanka
- Afghanistan
- West Indies
Cricket World Cup 2019 venues
- Headingley – Leeds
- Trent Bridge – Nottingham
- The Oval – London
- Lord’s – London
- Edgbaston – Birmingham
- The Riverside – Durham
- Bristol County Ground – Bristol
- County Ground – Taunton
- Hampshire Bowl – Southampton
- Old Trafford – Manchester
- Cardiff Wales Stadium – Cardiff
How to buy Cricket World Cup tickets
Cricket World Cup tickets remain on sale for selected matches throughout the tournament.
For the full list of availability, check out the tournament’s official ticketing website for up-to-date information.
Who won the first Cricket World Cup?
The first Cricket World Cup was held in the UK in 1975.
West Indies won the tournament after beating Australia in the final by 17 runs at Lord’s.
The Windies went on to defend their title four years later when they beat hosts England.
Who won the last Cricket World Cup?
The last Cricket World Cup was hosted by Australia and New Zealand in 2015.
Australia were crowned champions for the fifth time after defeating co-hosts New Zealand by seven wickets in the final.
When is the next Cricket World Cup?
Once the tournament in England and Wales draws to a close, there will be a four-year break until the next tournament.
The 2023 Cricket World Cup will be held in India from 9th February to 26th March 2023.
