Women’s World Cup fixtures: Watch 2019 Women’s World Cup FREE on TV, live stream, date, time, tickets – when do England play?
The Women’s World Cup gets underway this summer. RadioTimes.com has rounded up all of the information you need to know
The 2019 Women’s World Cup is fast-approaching with 24 of the finest teams on the planet jetting out to France to battle for supremacy.
England will be led into the competition by Phil Neville and are dark horses going into the competition.
Defending champions USA are the favourites to triumph with France and Germany joining the Lionesses in the chasing pack.
Fans will be able to tune in to every match with live, free and uninterrupted coverage throughout the tournament.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Women’s World Cup.
How to watch the Women’s World Cup on TV and online
Fans can tune in to watch the Women’s World Cup for free across a range of BBC platforms.
For TV viewers, BBC1, BBC2, BBC4 and the Red Button will all boast live coverage throughout the tournament.
You can also live stream matches via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
For specific details on which fixtures are available to watch, check out the comprehensive fixture list below.
Women’s World Cup groups
Group A: France, South Korea, Norway, Nigeria
Group B: Germany, China, Spain, South Africa
Group C: Australia, Italy, Brazil, Jamaica
Group D: England, Scotland, Argentina, Japan
Group E: Canada, Cameroon, New Zealand, Netherlands
Group F: USA, Thailand, Chile, Sweden
Women’s World Cup fixtures
All kick-offs are in UK time. Further TV information will be released for knockout rounds.
Friday 7th June
France v South Korea (8:00pm) BBC1
Saturday 8th June
Germany v China (2:00pm) BBC1
Spain v South Africa (5:00pm) BBC Red Button and online
Norway v Nigeria (8:00pm) BBC Red Button and online
Sunday 9th June
Australia v Italy (12:00pm) BBC Red Button and online
Brazil v Jamaica (2:30pm) BBC Red Button and online
England v Scotland (5:00pm) BBC1
Monday 10th June
Argentina v Japan (5:00pm) BBC2
Canada v Cameroon (8:00pm) BBC Red Button and online
Tuesday 11th June
New Zealand v Netherlands (2:00pm) BBC Red Button and online
Chile v Sweden (5:00pm) BBC Red Button and online
USA v Thailand (8:00pm) BBC4
Wednesday 12th June
Nigeria v South Korea (2:00pm) BBC Red Button and online
Germany v Spain (5:00pm) BBC Red Button and online
France v Norway (8:00pm) BBC4
Thursday 13th June
Australia v Brazil (5:00pm) BBC2
South Africa v China (8:00pm) BBC Red Button and online
Friday 14th June
Japan v Scotland (2:00pm) BBC1
Jamaica v Italy (5:00pm) BBC Red Button and online
England v Argentina (8:00pm) BBC1
Saturday 15 June
Netherlands v Cameroon (2:00pm) BBC1
Canada v New Zealand (8:00pm) BBC Red Button and online
Sunday 16 June
Sweden v Thailand (2:00pm) BBC Red Button and online
USA v Chile (5:00pm) BBC2
Monday 17 June
China v Spain (5:00pm) BBC online
South Africa v Germany (5:00pm) BBC Red Button and online
Nigeria v France (8:00pm) BBC4
South Korea v Norway (8:00pm) BBC Red Button and online
Tuesday 18 June
Jamaica v Australia (8:00pm) BBC Red Button and online
Italy v Brazil (8:00pm) BBC4
Wednesday 19 June
Japan v England (8:00pm) BBC1
Scotland v Argentina (8:00pm) BBC4
Thursday 20 June
Cameroon v New Zealand (5:00pm) BBC Red Button and online
Netherlands v Canada (5:00pm) BBC online
Sweden v USA (8:00pm) BBC4
Thailand v Chile (8:00pm) BBC Red Button and online
Saturday 22 June – Round of 16
Group B winner v Group A/C/D third place (4:30pm) BBC2
Group A runner-up v Group C runner-up (8:00pm)
Sunday 23 June – Round of 16
Group D winner v Group B/E/F third place (4:30pm)
Group A winner v Group C/D/E third place (8:00pm)
Monday 24 June – Round of 16
Group B runner-up v Group F winner (5:00pm)
Group F runner-up v Group E runner-up (8:00pm)
Tuesday 25 June – Round of 16
Group C winner v Group A/B/F third place (5:00pm)
Group E winner v Group D runner-up (8:00pm)
Thursday 27 June – Quarter-finals
R16 winner 1 v R16 winner 3 (8:00pm)
Friday 28 June – Quarter-finals
R16 winner 4 v R16 winner 5 (8:00pm) BBC4
Saturday 29 June – Quarter-finals
R16 winner 7 v R16 winner 8 (8:00pm)
R16 winner 2 v R16 winner 6 (5:30pm)
Tuesday 2 July – Semi-finals
QF winner 1 v QF winner 2 (8:00pm)
Wednesday 3 July – Semi-finals
QF winner 3 v QF winner 4 (8:00pm)
Saturday 6 July – Third-place play-off
SF loser 1 v SF loser 2 (4:00pm) BBC2
Sunday 7 July – Final
SF winner 1 v SF winner 2 (4:00pm) BBC1
