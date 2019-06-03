When does the summer transfer window open? When is transfer deadline day? Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

The summer transfer window has arrived with teams across the globe ready to splash huge money on reinforcements ahead of the 2019/20 season.

The dust has barely settled on another pulsating Premier League season, but owners and managers alike will be drawing up plans to build for next time.

The Premier League and Championship are united in their transfer window dates and times, but not every league has followed suit with early-closure of the window.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the key summer transfer window dates for the Premier League and around the world.

When does the Premier League summer transfer window 2019 open and close?

Window opens: 00:01am on Thursday 16th May.

Premier League transfer deadline: 5:00pm on Thursday 8th August

When does the Championship summer transfer window 2019 open and close?

Window opens: 00:01am on Thursday 16th May.

Championship transfer deadline: 5:00pm on Thursday 8th August

When does the League One and Two summer transfer window 2019 open and close?

Window opens: 00:01am on Thursday 16th May.

League One and Two transfer deadline: 5:00pm on Monday 2nd September

How to watch transfer deadline day

You can watch transfer deadline day on Sky Sports News all day.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the drama via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch deadline day coverage through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

When does the summer transfer window 2019 open and close around the world?

China: July 1st 2019 until July 31st 2019

France: June 16th 2019 until September 2nd 2019

Germany: July 1st 2019 until September 2nd 2019

Italy: July 2nd 2019 until August 23rd 2019

Scotland: June 11th 2019 until September 2nd 2019

Spain: July 1st 2019 until September 2nd 2019

