UEFA Nations League third-place play-off: How to watch Nations League on TV and live stream online

The Nations League finals kick off at the start of June with four teams battling to win the first ever edition of the competition.

England join the Netherlands, Switzerland host nation Portugal in the final four.

The Three Lions will face Ronald Koeman’s Dutch side in the semi-finals while Cristiano Ronaldo will lead the hosts into battle against Switzerland.

The winners will play in the grand final while the losing side in each tie will fall into the third place play-off.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the UEFA Nations League third-place play-off.

What time is the Nations League third-place play-off?

The Nations League third-place play-off will kick off at 2:00pm on Sunday 9th June 2019.

The final will kick off later on the same day.

How to watch the Nations League third-place play-off on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

