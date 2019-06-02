Man City transfer news: Done deals, rumours, ins and outs

Manchester City may have stormed their way to another Premier League trophy, but their blistering season will not stop more investment this summer.

Advertisement

City will be delighted with their unprecedented domestic treble, but perfectionist Pep Guardiola will be desperate to bring the Champions League trophy to the blue half of Manchester in 2019/20.

It remains to be seen how busy Guardiola will be in the transfer market, but he may need to dip into his wallet to fund a replacement for iconic captain Vincent Kompany.

Other experienced City heroes David Silva and Sergio Aguero won’t have many years left in the tank, and Guardiola will always be keen to round out his squad with worldwide prodigies, but will any arrive this summer?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the latest transfer news, rumours and confirmed deals for Man City below.

Man City transfer rumours

IN

Rodrigo has only been with Atletico Madrid for a season but the 22-year-old has already asked to leave with a £65m release clause in his contract. (Source: The Sun)

Joao Cancelo is close to joining City in a £52m deal from Juventus despite interest from Manchester United. (Source: Record)

Matthijs De Ligt may be the most sought-after player in world football right now. City have entered the race to sign him following Kompany’s departure. (Source: Daily Mail)

OUT

Nicolas Otamendi has been linked with Atletico Madrid, West Ham and Wolves despite Kompany leaving City in the market for a new centre-back. (Source: Daily Mail)

Man City transfer done deals

IN

Zack Steffen (from Columbus Crew) – £7.2m

Advertisement

OUT

Vincent Kompany (to Anderlecht) – Free transfer (player/manager)