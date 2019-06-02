England fixtures: When do England play next? Three Lions schedule, dates, times, tickets, Nations League details

Gareth Southgate will lead England into an important year of action with the Nations League and Euro 2020 qualifiers set to whip the nation into believing ‘it’s coming home’ once again.

The Three Lions enjoyed terrific success in 2018 after reaching the World Cup semi-finals and will hope to build on that this year.

Southgate has a shot at landing silverware during the inaugural Nations League finals while he will be hoping to polish off the competition in the Euro 2020 qualifiers without drama.

England's upcoming football fixtures.

How to watch England on TV and live stream

Nations League

Every Nations League game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports though details of channels and broadcast times are yet to be confirmed.

You will be able to stream the matches via the SkyGo app on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch games through NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99.

UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers

ITV have exclusive rights to England’s Euro 2020 qualifying campaign to ensure free-to-air coverage for every fan.

Games will be shown on ITV1 or can be live streamed via the ITV Hub.

England fixtures

UEFA Nations League semi-final – 6th June 2019

Netherlands v ENGLAND – Estadio D. Afonso Henriques, Portugal

UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier – 7th September 2019 (5:00pm)

ENGLAND v Bulgaria – Wembley, London

UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier – 10th September 2019 (7:45pm)

ENGLAND v Kosovo – St Mary’s, Southampton

UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier – 11th October 2019 (7:45pm)

Czech Republic v ENGLAND – TBC

UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier – 14th October 2019 (7:45pm)

Bulgaria v ENGLAND – TBC

UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier – 14th November 2019 (7:45pm)

ENGLAND v Montenegro – TBC

UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier – 17th November 2019 (5:00pm)

Kosovo v ENGLAND – TBC

How to buy England tickets

