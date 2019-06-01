Where can I watch the Formula 1 2019 Canadian Grand Prix live on TV?
The Canadian Grand Prix is the seventh race in the 2019 Formula 1 season – when does the action take place?
The Canadian Grand Prix signals a one-race Formula 1 shift to the Americas before returning to European shores.
Mercedes are dominating the 2019 season with Ferrari seemingly unable to lay a glove on Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, but could Montreal spring a surprise?
Formula 1 2019 race calendar and TV coverage guide
RadioTimes.com rounds up how you can watch all the action live on TV this weekend with full Sky Sports and Channel 4 broadcast details.
Formula 1 2019 TV coverage guide: Canadian Grand Prix
Live from Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada
Practice: Friday 7th June – Saturday 8th June
Practice sessions will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 from 15 minutes before their start times.
Practice 1: 3:00pm (Friday)
Practice 2: 7:00pm (Friday)
Practice 3: 4:00pm (Saturday)
Qualifying: Saturday 8th June
The qualifying session will be live on Sky Sports F1 from 1:00pm (UK time).
Qualifying: 7:00pm
Qualifying highlights: TBC (Channel 4)
Race Day: Sunday 9th June
Raceday coverage will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 from 5:30pm (UK time).
Pit Lane Live: 6:10pm
Race: 7:10pm
Highlights: TBC (Channel 4)
If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the race through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.
There is also a special offer that allows fans to purchase the entire 2019 F1 season without other sports included in the package for the equivalent of just £5 per week.
Where else can I follow the Canadian Grand Prix?
Radio coverage of the race is on BBC Radio 5 Live.