Bradford Bulls v Halifax RLFC: How to watch Challenge Cup quarter-finals FREE on TV and live stream online

Bradford Bulls and Halifax RLFC will battle it out to become the first second-tier team to reach the Challenge Cup semi-finals in more than a decade.

The last Championship-level side to reach the final four was Hull KR in 2006, but that will change with the winner of this Sunday’s showdown.

Bradford stunned Leeds Rhinos in a 24-22 victory in May to reach the quarter-finals.

Halifax have also beaten Super League opposition in their route to the quarters having toppled the London Broncos in the fifth round.

They demolished fellow Championship outfit Dewsbury Rams 34-6 to book their place against Bradford for a shot at the semi-finals.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bradford Bulls v Halifax RLFC on TV and online.

What time is Bradford Bulls v Halifax RLFC?

Bradford Bulls v Halifax RLFC will kick off at 2:45pm on Sunday 2nd June 2019.

How to watch Bradford Bulls v Halifax RLFC on TV and live stream

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC2 from 2:15pm

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Both sides are level on points in the Championship going into this one.

Bradford will be desperate to ensure their giant-killing of Leeds was not in vain.

Halifax are in strong league form, but the Bulls have been the standout performers in the Challenge Cup this year and should have enough to edge a cracker of a game.

Prediction: Bradford Bulls win

