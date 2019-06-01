Afghanistan v Australia: How to watch Cricket World Cup on TV and live stream online

Australia begin their Cricket World Cup tournament with a clash against minnows Afghanistan in the opening round of fixtures.

The Aussies arrive on British soil in the elite pack of favourites to win the competition alongside England and India.

Afghanistan are the lowest ranked team in the tournament, though they will be determined to make the most of their second CWC appearance after appearing in the 2015 edition.

Last time around they recorded one victory – a one-wicket triumph over Scotland in the 14-team tournament.

Fans around the world will be keen to soak up the action, but how can you watch the match in the UK?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Afghanistan v Australia on TV and online.

What time is Afghanistan v Australia?

Afghanistan v Australia will begin at 1:30pm on Saturday 1st June 2019.

Where is Afghanistan v Australia?

The game will take place at Bristol County Ground, Bristol which holds up to 8,000 fans.

How to watch Afghanistan v Australia on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup from 1:00pm (UK time).

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

NOW TV are also offering a special deal to soak up the whole summer of cricket with four months of seven Sky Sports channels for 25% off, meaning you can watch the Cricket World Cup, the Ashes and much more – including Formula 1 and the start of the 2019/20 Premier League season for less.

How to watch Cricket World Cup highlights for FREE in the UK

You can watch full highlights of every Cricket World Cup fixture on Channel 4 throughout the tournament.

How to listen to the Cricket World Cup on radio

Fans can tune in to live coverage of the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from 6:30pm.

For the full list of radio coverage times throughout the tournament, see the full schedule here.

How to watch Cricket World Cup fixtures in Afghanistan

You can watch the match on Radio Television Afghanistan in Afghanistan.

How to watch Cricket World Cup fixtures in Australia

You can watch the match on Fox Sports and 9GEM in Australia.

Cricket World Cup fixtures

There are 48 matches in total for cricket fans around the world to soak up from May to July.

Check out our detailed Cricket World Cup fixtures guide for the full list of matches, previews and TV information.

