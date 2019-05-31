Portugal v Switzerland: How to watch UEFA Nations League on TV and live stream online

Portugal will be led into battle by Cristiano Ronaldo in their Nations League finals clash with Switzerland.

For the first time since 2015, the Portuguese superstar will not feature in the Champions League final, meaning he will be fully rested for the inaugural international tournament knockout stage.

Ronaldo was given permission to miss the majority of Portugal’s campaign so far as he adjusted to life with Juventus.

But he will be raring to go in the tournament which takes place in his homeland.

Switzerland star Xherdan Shaqiri is expected to feature in the game just days after Liverpool’s Champions league final clash with Tottenham.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Portugal v Switzerland on TV and online.

What time is Portugal v Switzerland?

Portugal v Switzerland will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 5th June 2019.

How to watch Portugal v Switzerland on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Portugal rarely lose but lack a killer touch – with or without Ronaldo.

They drew three and won three without the Juventus ace, and drew both games on his return to the side.

Switzerland have provided a real mixed bag of results swinging from a 1-0 defeat against Qatar to a 5-2 victory over Belgium in the space of four days last November.

Ronaldo will be fully rested and desperate to impress on home turf, giving the Portuguese a slight advantage ahead of the game.

Prediction: Portugal 1-0 Switzerland

