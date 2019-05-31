PDC World Cup of Darts 2019: How to watch World Cup of Darts – TV channel, live stream, prize money, teams
The World Cup of Darts gets underway soon with some of the world's top players battling for the crown
The PDC World Cup of Darts is approaching with the Netherlands aiming to secure victory for a third consecutive year.
Michael van Gerwen inspired the Dutch to victory alongside veteran star Raymond van Barneveld in 2018, but now he has found a fresh partner going into the 2019 edition of the competition.
Each of the 32 nations involved will be represented by two players with a blend of singles and doubles matches used throughout the rounds to whittle down the numbers en route to the final.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the 2019 PDC World Cup of Darts.
When is the 2019 PDC World Cup of Darts?
Matches will take place from Thursday 6th June 2019 and run until Sunday 9th June 2019.
Where is the 2019 PDC World Cup of Darts?
The 2019 PDC World Cup of Darts will take place at the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany.
Up to 16,000 fans can soak up the atmosphere each day throughout the tournament.
Who will play in the 2019 PDC World Cup of Darts?
Each national ‘team’ is made up of of two players. Eight countries have been seeded, 24 are unseeded.
Seeded
- England – Rob Cross and Michael Smith
- Scotland – Gary Anderson and Peter Wright
- Wales – Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton
- Netherlands – Michael van Gerwen and Jermaine Wattimena
- Australia – Simon Whitlock and Kyle Anderson
- Northern Ireland – Daryl Gurney and Brendan Dolan
- Belgium – Kim Huybrechts and Dimitri Van den Bergh
- Austria – Mensur Suljovic and Zoran Lerchbacher
Unseeded
- Brazil – Diogo Portela and Artur Valle
- Canada – Dawson Murschell and Jim Long
- China – Xiaochen Zong and Qingyu Zhan
- Czech Republic – Karel Sedláček and Pavel Jirkal
- Denmark – Per Laursen and Niels Heinsøe
- Finland – Marko Kantele and Kim Viljanen
- Germany – Max Hopp and Martin Schindler
- Gibraltar – Dyson Parody and Antony Lopez
- Greece – John Michael and Veniamin Symeonidis
- Hong Kong – Royden Lam and Kai Fan Leung
- Hungary – Pál Székely and János Végső
- Ireland – Steve Lennon and William O’Connor
- Italy – Andrea Micheletti and Stefano Tomassetti
- Japan – Seigo Asada and Haruki Muramatsu
- Lithuania – Darius Labanauskas and Mindaugas Barauskas
- New Zealand – Cody Harris and Haupai Puha
- Philippines – Lourence Ilagan and Noel Malicdem
- Poland – Krzysztof Ratajski and Tytus Kanik
- Russia – Boris Koltsov and Aleksei Kadochnikov
- Singapore – Paul Lim and Harith Lim
- South Africa – Devon Petersen and Vernon Bouwers
- Spain – Cristo Reyes and Toni Alcinas
- Sweden – Dennis Nilsson and Magnus Caris
- United States – Darin Young and Chuck Puleo
How to watch and live stream the 2019 PDC World Cup of Darts
You can watch the championship live on Sky Sports Action.
Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the darts drama via the SkyGo app.
If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
2019 PDC World Cup of Darts TV schedule
Thursday: Sky Sports Action from 6:00pm
Friday: Sky Sports Action from 6:00pm
Saturday: Sky Sports Action from 12:00pm and 6:00pm
Sunday: Sky Sports Action from 12:00pm and 6:00pm
2019 PDC World Cup of Darts prize money
Winners: £70,000
Runners-up: £40,000
Semi-finalists: £24,000
Quarter-finalists: £16,000
Last 16 (second round): £8,000
Last 32 (first round): £4,000
Who won the 2018 PDC World Cup of Darts?
Michael van Gerwen and Raymond van Barneveld triumphed in last year’s tournament, retaining the crown for the Dutch in successive years.
They beat Scottish pair Peter Wright and Gary Anderson 3-1 in the final to claim the crown for the Netherlands.
