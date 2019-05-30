Women’s World Cup fixtures: Watch 2019 Women’s World Cup FREE on TV, live stream, date, time, tickets – when do England play?

The 2019 Women’s World Cup is fast-approaching with 24 of the finest teams on the planet jetting out to France to battle for supremacy.

England will be led into the competition by Phil Neville and are dark horses going into the competition.

Defending champions USA are the favourites to triumph with France and Germany joining the Lionesses in the chasing pack.

Fans will be able to tune in to every match with live, free and uninterrupted coverage throughout the tournament.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Women’s World Cup.

How to watch the Women’s World Cup on TV and online

Fans can tune in to watch the Women’s World Cup for free across a range of BBC platforms.

For TV viewers, BBC1, BBC2, BBC4 and the Red Button will all boast live coverage throughout the tournament.

You can also live stream matches via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

For specific details on which fixtures are available to watch, check out the comprehensive fixture list below.

Women’s World Cup groups

Group A: France, South Korea, Norway, Nigeria

Group B: Germany, China, Spain, South Africa

Group C: Australia, Italy, Brazil, Jamaica

Group D: England, Scotland, Argentina, Japan

Group E: Canada, Cameroon, New Zealand, Netherlands

Group F: USA, Thailand, Chile, Sweden

Women’s World Cup fixtures

All kick-offs are in UK time. Further TV information will be released for knockout rounds.

Friday 7th June

France v South Korea (8:00pm) BBC1

Saturday 8th June

Germany v China (2:00pm) BBC1

Spain v South Africa (5:00pm) BBC Red Button and online

Norway v Nigeria (8:00pm) BBC Red Button and online

Sunday 9th June

Australia v Italy (12:00pm) BBC Red Button and online

Brazil v Jamaica (2:30pm) BBC Red Button and online

England v Scotland (5:00pm) BBC1

Monday 10th June

Argentina v Japan (5:00pm) BBC2

Canada v Cameroon (8:00pm) BBC Red Button and online

Tuesday 11th June

New Zealand v Netherlands (2:00pm) BBC Red Button and online

Chile v Sweden (5:00pm) BBC Red Button and online

USA v Thailand (8:00pm) BBC4

Wednesday 12th June

Nigeria v South Korea (2:00pm) BBC Red Button and online

Germany v Spain (5:00pm) BBC Red Button and online

France v Norway (8:00pm) BBC4

Thursday 13th June

Australia v Brazil (5:00pm) BBC2

South Africa v China (8:00pm) BBC Red Button and online

Friday 14th June

Japan v Scotland (2:00pm) BBC1

Jamaica v Italy (5:00pm) BBC Red Button and online

England v Argentina (8:00pm) BBC1

Saturday 15 June

Netherlands v Cameroon (2:00pm) BBC1

Canada v New Zealand (8:00pm) BBC Red Button and online

Sunday 16 June

Sweden v Thailand (2:00pm) BBC Red Button and online

USA v Chile (5:00pm) BBC2

Monday 17 June

China v Spain (5:00pm) BBC online

South Africa v Germany (5:00pm) BBC Red Button and online

Nigeria v France (8:00pm) BBC4

South Korea v Norway (8:00pm) BBC Red Button and online

Tuesday 18 June

Jamaica v Australia (8:00pm) BBC Red Button and online

Italy v Brazil (8:00pm) BBC4

Wednesday 19 June

Japan v England (8:00pm) BBC1

Scotland v Argentina (8:00pm) BBC4

Thursday 20 June

Cameroon v New Zealand (5:00pm) BBC Red Button and online

Netherlands v Canada (5:00pm) BBC online

Sweden v USA (8:00pm) BBC4

Thailand v Chile (8:00pm) BBC Red Button and online

Saturday 22 June – Round of 16

Group B winner v Group A/C/D third place (4:30pm) BBC2

Group A runner-up v Group C runner-up (8:00pm)

Sunday 23 June – Round of 16

Group D winner v Group B/E/F third place (4:30pm)

Group A winner v Group C/D/E third place (8:00pm)

Monday 24 June – Round of 16

Group B runner-up v Group F winner (5:00pm)

Group F runner-up v Group E runner-up (8:00pm)

Tuesday 25 June – Round of 16

Group C winner v Group A/B/F third place (5:00pm)

Group E winner v Group D runner-up (8:00pm)

Thursday 27 June – Quarter-finals

R16 winner 1 v R16 winner 3 (8:00pm)

Friday 28 June – Quarter-finals

R16 winner 4 v R16 winner 5 (8:00pm) BBC4

Saturday 29 June – Quarter-finals

R16 winner 7 v R16 winner 8 (8:00pm)

R16 winner 2 v R16 winner 6 (5:30pm)

Tuesday 2 July – Semi-finals

QF winner 1 v QF winner 2 (8:00pm)

Wednesday 3 July – Semi-finals

QF winner 3 v QF winner 4 (8:00pm)

Saturday 6 July – Third-place play-off

SF loser 1 v SF loser 2 (4:00pm) BBC2

Sunday 7 July – Final

SF winner 1 v SF winner 2 (4:00pm) BBC1

