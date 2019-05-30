UEFA Nations League final: How to watch Nations League on TV and live stream online

The first ever Nations League finals tournament will take place this summer in Portugal.

The host nation will face Switzerland for the honour of facing England or the Netherlands in the final of the competition.

England reached the finals after beating Croatia and Spain in their qualifying group, and will hope to mark a year of improvements with a piece of silverware.

The winners of the two ties will play in the grand final while the losing side in each clash will drop into the third-place play-off.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the UEFA Nations League final.

What time is the Nations League final?

The Nations League final will kick off at 7:45pm on Sunday 9th June 2019.

The third-place play-off will kick off earlier on the same day.

How to watch the Nations League final on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

