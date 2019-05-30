St Helens v Wakefield Trinity: How to watch Challenge Cup quarter-finals FREE on TV and live stream online

St Helens will battle Wakefield Trinity for a place in the Challenge Cup semi-finals when the two sides meet at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts top the Super League table going into the second half of the season after winning 15 of their 16 matches so far.

Despite St Helens’ trophy-laden history in the Challenge Cup, they have endured an 11-year drought.

They will be aiming for their 13th triumph in the competition but Wakefield will be determined to make St Helens work for it.

Trinity haven’t won the competition since 1963 though they have developed into an established mid-table Super League unit in recent seasons.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch St Helens v Wakefield Trinity on TV and online.

What time is St Helens v Wakefield Trinity?

St Helens v Wakefield Trinity will kick off at 3:15pm on Saturday 1st June 2019.

How to watch St Helens v Wakefield Trinity on TV and live stream

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC1 from 3:00pm.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

St Helens have the upper hand in terms of their league form, position, head-to-head record with Wakefield and the home advantage.

Trinity took their game close in February, losing by just six points, but still it was a defeat.

St Helens have not lost at home all season, and that won’t change on Saturday.

Prediction: St Helens win

