Sport on TV 2019 calendar: How to watch the Champions League final, Anthony Joshua, French Open and more

Find out when and where every major sporting event in 2019 is on TV with full guide to the year in sport.

From the 2019 Rugby World Cup to the 2019/20 Premier League season, Wimbledon tennis, Ashes cricket, plus athletics, cycling and more, we’ve listed all the major sporting events taking place this year.

Anthony Joshua will return to the ring to defend his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles, England host Australia in the Ashes this summer while Gareth Southgate and his Three Lions will be gunning for glory in the inaugural UEFA Nations League finals.

RadioTimes.com will regularly update and add events to our guide to the best sport on BBC, ITV, Sky Sports, BT Sport, Eurosport and more, meaning you’ll never miss a moment.

Sport on TV in 2019 calendar

May

26th May – 9th Jun: French Open tennis – ITV, Eurosport (and via Amazon Prime)

29th: Europa League final – BT Sport

30th May – 14th Jul: Cricket World Cup – Sky Sports and NOW TV

June

1st: Champions League final – BT Sport

1st: Anthony Joshua v Andy Ruiz Jr. – Sky Sports Box Office

1st: Epsom Derby – ITV

1st: Rugby Union Premiership final – BT Sport

5-9th: UEFA Nations League finals – Sky Sports and NOW TV

7th Jun – 7th Jul: FIFA Women’s World Cup — BBC

7-11th: Euro 2020 qualifiers – ITV, Sky Sports and NOW TV

9th: F1 – Canadian Grand Prix — Sky Sports and NOW TV

13-16th: US Open golf – Sky Sports and NOW TV

14th Jun – 7th Jul: Copa America 2019 – Premier Sports

15th Jun – 13th Jul: Africa Cup of Nations – Eurosport

22nd: Formula E – Bern, Switzerland – BT Sport

23rd: F1 – French Grand Prix — Sky Sports and NOW TV

29th Jun – 21st Jul: Tour de France – ITV and Eurosport

30th: F1 – Austrian Grand Prix — Sky Sports and NOW TV

July

1st-14th: Wimbledon 2019 — BBC

12th-21st: Netball World Cup — Sky Sports and NOW TV

22nd-23rd: Formula E – New York, USA – BT Sport

14th: F1 – British Grand Prix – Channel 4, Sky Sports and NOW TV

18th-21st: Open Championship golf – Sky Sports and NOW TV

20th-21st: Athletics Anniversary Games – BBC

24-27th: International Test cricket: England v Ireland – Sky Sports and NOW TV

28th: F1 – German Grand Prix — Sky Sports and NOW TV

August

1st-5th: Ashes: England v Australia 1st Test – Sky Sports and NOW TV

9-11th: Premier League 2019/20 season begins

14th: UEFA Super Cup – BT Sport

14th: Ashes: England v Australia 2nd Test – Sky Sports and NOW TV

22nd-26th: Ashes: England v Australia 3rd Test – Sky Sports and NOW TV

24th: Rugby League Challenge Cup final – BBC

26th Aug – 8th Sep: US Open tennis – Amazon Prime

September

1st: F1 – Belgian Grand Prix — Sky Sports and NOW TV

4-8th: Ashes: England v Australia 4th Test – Sky Sports and NOW TV

5th: NFL season begins – Sky Sports and NOW TV

5-10th: Euro 2020 qualifiers – ITV, Sky Sports and NOW TV

8th: F1 – Italian Grand Prix — Sky Sports and NOW TV

8th: Great North Run – BBC

12-16th: Ashes: England v Australia 5th Test – Sky Sports and NOW TV

19th-22nd: Golf PGA Championship – Sky Sports and NOW TV

20th Sep – 2nd Nov: Rugby World Cup 2019 – ITV

22nd: F1 – Singapore Grand Prix — Sky Sports and NOW TV

22nd-29th: Cycling Road World Championships – Eurosport

27th Sep – 6th Oct: Athletics World Championships – BBC

29th: F1 – Russian Grand Prix — Sky Sports and NOW TV

October

10-15th: Euro 2020 qualifiers – ITV, Sky Sports and NOW TV

12th: Super League Grand Final – Sky Sports and NOW TV

13th: F1 – Japanese Grand Prix — Sky Sports and NOW TV

27th: F1 – Mexican Grand Prix — Sky Sports and NOW TV

November

2nd: Rugby World Cup 2019 final – ITV

3rd: F1 – United States Grand Prix — Sky Sports and NOW TV

11-17th: ATP Tennis finals – Sky Sports and NOW TV

14-19th: Euro 2020 qualifiers – ITV, Sky Sports and NOW TV

17th: F1 – Brazilian Grand Prix — Sky Sports and NOW TV

18-24th: Davis Cup tennis – BBC

28th Nov – 8th Dec: UK Snooker Championship – BBC and Eurosport

December

1st: F1 season ends: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Sky Sports and NOW TV

