Liverpool transfer news: Latest rumours, signings and done deals

Liverpool will be hurting after missing out on the Premier League trophy by a single point, but their behind-the-scenes preparation for 2019/20 has now started.

The Reds still have the Champions League final left to play, but Jurgen Klopp will no doubt be casting his eye over summer transfer targets.

The German boss has proven he can be trusted with big money after transforming Liverpool into a genuine force in world football.

Fans will be keen to keep track of the latest incomings and outgoings, but which deals are on the horizon?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the latest transfer news, rumours and confirmed deals for Liverpool below.

Liverpool transfer news and rumours

IN

Samuel Chukwueze broke into the Villarreal set-up this season and has been tipped to join as a back-up attacker (Source: Goal)

OUT

Alberto Moreno has no future at Anfield but Benfica, Sevilla and Marseille have all been credited with interest. (Source: Liverpool Echo)

Daniel Sturridge is also being tipped to depart after falling behind Divock Origi in the pecking order. (Source: Liverpool Echo)

Nathaniel Clyne is likely to leave the club with West Ham among the favourites to swoop for the £10m-rated full-back. (Source: Goal)

Liverpool transfer done deals

IN

–

OUT

–