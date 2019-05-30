England v Netherlands: How to watch UEFA Nations League on TV and live stream online

England kick off their UEFA Nations League finals week with a showdown against the Netherlands.

Gareth Southgate’s men qualified for the final four after topping their three-team group which included Spain and World Cup semi-finalists Croatia.

The Three Lions enjoyed a terrific 2018 as they progressed to the World Cup semi-finals and will hope to mark the Southgate era with silverware.

Harry Kane will hope to have returned from injury by the start of June but he will remain a fitness doubt due to his probable participation in the Champions League final.

Several England stars are set for Champions League action just four days before the clash with the Netherlands, while Dutch star Virgil van Dijk is also in action.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Netherlands on TV and online.

What time is England v Netherlands?

England v Netherlands will kick off at 7:45pm on Thursday 6th June 2019.

How to watch England v Netherlands on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

A lot will come down to England’s numerous stars who could feature during Tottenham v Liverpool.

If they are fit and raring to go, they should be considered favourites to dispatch the Netherlands.

England have scored 10 goals in their last two internationals and have won all-but one post-World Cup encounter.

However, the Netherlands recorded big wins over France and Germany on their path to the finals and shouldn’t be underestimated.

Prediction: England 2-1 Netherlands

