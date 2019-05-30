Fans mock Baku stadium ‘farce’ during Chelsea v Arsenal Europa League final

The clash between Chelsea and Arsenal is likely to go down as one of the most memorable Europa League final showdowns in history.

Advertisement

The Blues ran out 4-1 winners in Azerbaijan as Maurizio Sarri recorded his first trophy as a manager, while Unai Emery’s Gunners were left to rue their lack of Champions League football in 2019/20.

Olivier Giroud’s non-celebration celebration, Eden Hazard’s parting brace and Rob Green hoisting the trophy high in the sky may all slip out of your mind, but the farcical circumstances around the host city of Baku and their Olympic Stadium are sure to stick long in the memory.

UEFA’s decision to host the final in Azerbaijan ignited much controversy, escalated in the build-up by news that Armenian international Henrikh Mkhitaryan would not travel with his Arsenal team-mates due to concerns over his safety.

The midfielder’s absence may be one of the most disturbing issues that engulfed the all-London final, but fans and neutrals alike were quick to slam UEFA for staging a bizarre night of football in every aspect.

It wasn’t just Mkhitaryan who couldn’t reach the final…

A lot of empty seats in Baku. This really isn’t a good look for UEFA. pic.twitter.com/BujGSD5gPG — James Benge (@jamesbenge) May 29, 2019

Kick-off time in Baku and plenty empty seats for the #UELFinal pic.twitter.com/e0jR2Bozwq — Andy Scott (@andpscott) May 29, 2019

Just 6,000 tickets were released to each club, yet neither sold out their allocation due to a severe lack of travel options.

The foolhardy souls who did claw their way to Baku weren’t exactly rewarded for their efforts…

UEFA have turned the Europa League final into a farce taking it to Baku. It's more like a pre-season friendly in Hong Kong or somewhere: Atmosphere mince, empty seats, fans miles from the pitch & hardly anybody there who actually supports one of the teams.#UELfinal #Arsenal #CFC pic.twitter.com/V1v75gitu2 — Barry Anderson (@BarryAnderson_) May 29, 2019

It wasn’t just fans in the stadium struggling to keep track of the action.

The high TV angle was the source of much debate on social media…

I know Baku is far away, but they could have let the TV cameras into Azerbaijan. — Max Rushden (@maxrushden) May 29, 2019

First they put the game in Baku and then they put the TV gantry on the moon. — GeorgeWeahsCousin (@WeahsCousin) May 29, 2019

I'm not one to moan, but I do think the TV cameras could be a *bit* nearer the action in Baku pic.twitter.com/QojRUQvQeY — MrPaulRobinson (@MrPaulRobinson) May 29, 2019

Advertisement

Thankfully it’s all over now, and we can all just go back to enjoying Baku-less football without any travels concerns, safety fears, outrageous views or tragic TV angles…

This game and the buildup to it have been such a fantastic advert for the Euro 2020 games to be held in Baku next year … — Adrian (@Adescrit) May 29, 2019