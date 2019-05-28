West Indies v Pakistan: How to watch Cricket World Cup on TV and live stream online

West Indies will face Pakistan in the opening match of their Cricket World Cup campaigns.

The iconic Chris Gayle will be determined to retire in style but the Windies’ recent wobbly form doesn’t inspire much confidence in their ability to make a dent in the tournament.

Shannon Gabriel is likely to receive a hostile reception from England fans in the crowd following a four-game ban for on-field comments made to Joe Root during England’s tour in 2019.

Fans around the world will be desperate to tune in for their first taste of Cricket World Cup action in 2019, but how can you watch the opening match?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Indies v Pakistan on TV and online.

What time is West Indies v Pakistan?

West Indies v Pakistan will begin at 10:30am on Friday 31st May 2019.

Where is West Indies v Pakistan?

The game will take place at Trent Bridge, Nottingham which holds up to 17,500 fans.

How to watch West Indies v Pakistan on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 10:00am.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

NOW TV are also offering a special deal to soak up the whole summer of cricket with four months of seven Sky Sports channels for 25% off, meaning you can watch the Cricket World Cup, the Ashes and much more – including Formula 1 and the start of the 2019/20 Premier League season for less.

How to watch Cricket World Cup highlights for FREE in the UK

You can watch full highlights of every Cricket World Cup fixture on Channel 4 throughout the tournament.

How to listen to the Cricket World Cup on radio

Fans can tune in to live coverage of the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from 10:15am.

For the full list of radio coverage times throughout the tournament, see the full schedule here.

How to watch Cricket World Cup fixtures in the West Indies

You can watch the match on ESPN Caribbean and ESPN Play Caribbean in the West Indies.

How to watch Cricket World Cup fixtures in Pakistan

You can watch the match on PTV Sports, Ten Sports and SonyLiv in Pakistan.

Cricket World Cup fixtures

There are 48 matches in total for cricket fans around the world to soak up from May to July.

Check out our detailed Cricket World Cup fixtures guide for the full list of matches, previews and TV information.

