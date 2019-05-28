Where can I watch the Formula 1 2019 Canadian Grand Prix live on TV?

The Canadian Grand Prix signals a one-race Formula 1 shift to the Americas before returning to European shores.

Advertisement

Mercedes are dominating the 2019 season with Ferrari seemingly unable to lay a glove on Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, but could Montreal spring a surprise?

Formula 1 2019 race calendar and TV coverage guide

RadioTimes.com rounds up how you can watch all the action live on TV this weekend with full Sky Sports and Channel 4 broadcast details.

Formula 1 2019 TV coverage guide: Canadian Grand Prix

Live from Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada

Practice: Friday 7th June – Saturday 8th June

Practice sessions will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 from 15 minutes before their start times.

Practice 1: 3:00pm (Friday)

Practice 2: 7:00pm (Friday)

Practice 3: 4:00pm (Saturday)

Qualifying: Saturday 8th June

The qualifying session will be live on Sky Sports F1 from 1:00pm (UK time).

Qualifying: 7:00pm

Qualifying highlights: TBC (Channel 4)

Race Day: Sunday 9th June

Raceday coverage will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 from 5:30pm (UK time).

Pit Lane Live: 6:10pm

Race: 7:10pm

Highlights: TBC (Channel 4)

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the race through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

There is also a special offer that allows fans to purchase the entire 2019 F1 season without other sports included in the package for the equivalent of just £5 per week.

Advertisement

Where else can I follow the Canadian Grand Prix?

Radio coverage of the race is on BBC Radio 5 Live.