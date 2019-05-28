Anthony Joshua v Andy Ruiz: How to watch Joshua v Ruiz – TV channel, live stream, UK start time

Anthony Joshua will make his first appearance on US soil against Andy Ruiz this weekend.

Advertisement

The British superstar was set to face Jarrell Miller but the American dropped out of the fight following multiple failed drug tests.

Joshua will put his IBF, WBA and WBO world heavyweight championship belts on the line for the showdown with Ruiz.

Fans around the world will be intrigued to watch Joshua step into the ring in the US, but how will he cope with fresh surroundings in his first non-UK bout?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Anthony Joshua v Andy Ruiz on TV and online.

When is Anthony Joshua v Andy Ruiz?

The fight takes place on Saturday 1st June 2019 in the US.

However, fans in the UK should expect to wait until the early hours of Sunday 2nd June for the main event to start.

The Joshua v Ruiz broadcast will start around 10:00pm UK time with the undercard starting soon after.

The main even is expected to get underway at approximately 3:00am UK time.

Where is Anthony Joshua v Andy Ruiz taking place?

The fight will be held at Madison Square Garden, New York City.

The iconic arena can host over 20,000 fans and is expected to be packed out for the heavyweight brawl.

Anthony Joshua v Andy Ruiz undercard

Callum Smith v Hassan N’Dam N’Jikam: WBC diamond and WBA (super) world super middleweight titles

Khalid Yafai v Norbelto Jimenez: WBA world super flyweight title

Katie Taylor v Delfine Persoon: WBA, WBO, IBF and WBC world lightweight titles

Chris Algieri v Tommy Coyle: WBO international super lightweight title

Josh Kelly v Ray Robinson: WBA international welterweight title

Joshua Buatsi v Marco Antonio Periban: Light heavyweight

Austin Williams v Quadeer Jenkins: Middleweight

How to watch and live stream Anthony Joshua v Andy Ruiz

The fight will be live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK.

Fans can purchase the fight for a one-off £19.95 fee with the broadcast starting at midnight (UK time).

You can soak up the entire build-up and full undercard, including Katie Taylor’s huge bout against Delfine Persoon, ahead of Joshua’s showdown.

Box Office customers can also access full replays and highlights the next day.

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.